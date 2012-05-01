Western Digital My Book Live Duo competition winners announced

The My Book Live Duo is one of the best PC or Mac backup drives around – and we recently gave you the chance to win one of the £300 dual-drive devices thanks to Western Digital.

The four winners are:

Toby Ellis – 61 points Maria Molly Taylor – 52 points Ciaran Gallagher – 37 points Catherine Owen – 32 points

Congratulations to all the winners - you'll be contacted directly through a personal Facebook message in the very near future to organise delivery of your prize!

What they won

The My Book Live Duo's greatest asset is its Personal Cloud access – meaning you can access your files from any internet connected PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone wherever you are!

The Duo's two drives mean your data is always protected – it uses RAID to ensure that even if one drive fails, your files and folders will still be safe. Half the capacity is used to store your data and half is used for a second copy.

What's more, with 4TB of storage, you'll have no problem fitting all your documents, music, movies and photos onto the My Book Live Duo.

For automatic backup Windows users can use the included WD SmartWare software and Mac users can use OS X's built-in backup app Time Machine.

My Book Live Duo connects to your home network to create shared storage, while you can also access your My Book Live Duo on any computer through WD2go.com. There are also WD mobile apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. You can also stream movies, photos and music to any DLNA-certified multimedia device such as a PS3 or internet-connected TV.

