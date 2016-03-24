Logitech's latest mouse wants gamers to stop being afraid of wireless

Wireless mice have gotten a bad rap in the PC gaming world thanks to latency issues. But now, Logitech claims it has solved all their problems with its latest wireless gaming mouse.

Christened the G900 Chaos Spectrum, it sounds more like a finishing move from a fighting game than Logitech's first wireless gaming mouse in a long time. The new peripheral sits above the G502 Proteus Spectrum, as the company's new flagship offering.

The Chaos Spectrum connects over a 2.4Ghz frequency and Logitech promises gamers it's responsive enough to outpace both wireless and wireless competitors. We've had a couple of days with the mouse and it definitely feels that way.

Quick, minute mouse movements feels as responsive and accurate as on a wired mouse, and you don't have to tug at an annoying USB cable too. It also helps that the G900 utilizes a PMW3366 optical sensor (super catchy, we know) to precisely interpret every hand motion.

What's more appealing is the fact that the Chaos Spectrum is an ambidextrous mouse featuring removable side buttons. If you're a lefty, you can go ahead and pull out the right side buttons or vice-versa if you're right-handed.

Users will also be able to customize the lighting on the logo and the DPI indicator through Logitech's app – which is, of course, also the home of all your programmable macros.

The Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum will arrive later this April in the US and Europe for $149 and €179 (about £106, AU$198), respectively.