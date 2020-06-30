Brighton vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League online today

Featuring Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, tonight’s Premier League action at the Amex (or Falmer Stadium, for those who prefer non-corporate monikers) looks set to have a big bearing on the race for the Champions League - and the battle to avoid relegation. Read on to find out how to watch Brighton vs Man United and live stream all the latest Premier League action today.

Hosts Brighton have picked up some key results this month, but will no doubt be keen to increase their six-point safety net from the drop zone. Equally, on-form Man United will be looking to take back 5th place in the Premier League table - making for a fascinating encounter.

Brighton vs Man United cheat sheet This evening's match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. For those without Sky, a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass is currently £10 off, and will sort you out. In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch Brighton vs Man United on NBCSN today.

Albion manager Graham Potter will be delighted with his side’s restart, which has seen them pick up a surprise 2-1 win over Arsenal and earn a hard-fought 0-0 draw with high-flying Leicester.

Today's fixture against United is their biggest challenge yet, though, with the Red Devils now 14 matches unbeaten across all competitions and fresh off the back of a extra-time victory over Norwich in the FA Cup.

With plenty at stake for both teams, this is one of the picks of the Premier League games this week - so read on to find out how you can watch Brighton vs Man United online and get a Premier League live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Brighton vs Manchester United live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's big Brighton vs Man United match.

How to live stream Brighton vs Man United in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that this match is one of the Project Restart matches you’ll be able to watch for free. As well as being shown on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from the Amex beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of the 8.15pm kick-off, it's also being shown on the free-to air Sky Pick channel - available on Freeview channel 11, Sky channel 159, and Freesat channel 144. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Brighton vs Man United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches being shown by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - and breaks down at well under £1 a pop. Subscribers to UK streaming services currently abroad can use a VPN to tune into their usual coverage - and of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Brighton vs Man United live: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Brighton vs Man United is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Brighton vs United for free today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home - try this ExpressVPN deal as it's great value and our pick of the bunch.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Brighton vs Man United, with kick-off set for 3.15pm / 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Brighton vs Man United: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Brighton and Manchester United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Wednesday, July 1.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Brighton vs Man United live at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Wednesday July 1. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to get Man United live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Brighton vs Man United kicks off just after midnight at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Wednesday. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Brighton vs Man United: latest team news and H2H results

Adam Webster looks set to miss out for the home side after being forced off in the first half against Leicester, with Shane Duffy likely to deputise. Martin Montoya, Davy Propper, Solly March and Leandro Trossard could all return to the starting eleven After being rotated for the draw against Leiceste.

Marcus Rashford looks set to be drafted back into the starting line-up for the away side, after being rotated for Sunday’s FA Cup win, wand he’ll be keen to maintain his scoring record against Brighton which has seen him hit the net in each of Man Utd’s last 2 league matches against the Seagulls. Recalls are also expected for Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Anthony Martial.

United won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in November with goals from Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.