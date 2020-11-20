Black Friday headphones deals: save big on Sony headphones and wireless earbuds

Sony headphones have a great reputation for stellar sound, quality noise cancellation, and sleek designs – and these early Black Friday deals mean you can get your hands on a pair for less.

From an all-time-low price on the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds to an enormous £100 saving on the WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones, these Black Friday headphone deals are far too good to miss. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sony headphone deals in your region.)

There are cheaper options too, if you're on a strict budget: right now, you can get the Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones for just £29.99 at Amazon. Want some true wireless earbuds but can't afford the £149 Sony WF-1000XM3? Check out the cheaper Sony WF-XB700, which cost just £59.99 at Currys.

Today's best Sony headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but with over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save over £70 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: £50 £29.99 at Amazon

If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans should do just the trick - and they cost even less than usual right now. There's a £20 price drop on the WH-CH510 headphones right now - with an impressive 35 hours of battery under the hood, quick charge, a mic for quick hands free calls, and even voice assistant compatibility.

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: £230 £129 at John Lewis

With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a pretty sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WHXB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.

Sony WH-XB700 EXTRA BASS Wireless Headphones: £99 £31.20 at Amazon

Save over £60 on these bassy headphones from Sony, with 30-hours of battery life, an on-ear design, and Alexa built-in.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: £129 £59 at Currys

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Currys, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by £70. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.View Deal

