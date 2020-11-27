Black Friday drone deals: get the DJI Mavic 2 Pro for its lowest ever price and more

Looking for the best Black Friday drone deals? Your timing is excellent, because DJI has just announced a swathe of Black Friday price cuts – and we've rounded up the best of them here.

DJI is considered the world's number one drone brand and for good reason – its flying cameras dominate our best drones guide due to their excellent image stabilization and smart flying features, which make them ideal for both beginners and experienced pilots.

But it's no longer the only name in drones, with the likes of Autel and Powervision joining it in the skies recently. (Not in the US or UK? You'll find all the best drone deals in your region further down this page).

So what kind of Black Friday drone deals are on offer? While the official DJI store has some tempting deals, including £50 off the excellent Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, its Black Friday drone deals have actually been undercut by other retailers.

In those cases, we've included the cheapest offer we can find. For example, in the UK the DJI Mavic 2 Pro is currently available for a new low price from the retailer Scan. Whatever kind of drone you're looking for, you'll find some record low prices below – happy flying.

Best Black Friday drone deals (US)

Ryze Tello $ 99 $89 at DJI

The perfect learner drone for anyone who wants to learn the basics of flying a quadcopter, the Ryze Tello also packs a camera that can shoot 720p video and 5MP stills. Down to just $89 with this 10% off deal, it packs some nifty flying tricks and automated take-off and landing, too.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini $399 $359 at DJI

DJI's little beginner-friendly drone has been $40 discount for Black Friday, which means it's now $90 cheaper than the new Mini 2. While the latter brings 4K video, it's not a huge upgrade on 2019's Mavic Mini, which shoots superb gimbal-stabilized video and packs DJI's automated QuickShot modes, too.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo $1,149 $849 at B&H Photo Video

Save $300 on this Fly More Combo for the DJI Mavic Air. It may have now been succeeded by the Mavic Air 2, but this remains a very capable 4K drone – it has a 100Mbps bit-rate, HDR stills and near-perfect obstacle avoidance. This bundle includes three batteries and shoulder bag among many other accessories.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air 2 $909 $799 at B&H Photo Video

Our number one drone doesn't have too many discounts yet, but this bundle is one of the best. You get a free SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card, landing pad and an optics cleaning kit, along with our favourite drone around for beginners and hobbyists. The Mavic Air 2 shoots 4K/60p video and a much-improved battery life.View Deal

Autel Evo II Plus On The Go Bundle $1,813 $1,595 at Autel

Autel has quickly built a reputation as a genuine rival to DJI and the Evo II is certainly an aerial powerhouse, with a 48MP sensor, 120Mbps bit-rate and a 40-minute battery life. This special Black Friday offer includes two batteries, a shoulder bag and five pairs of props, on top the standard controller and drone itself, and save you $218 on the bundle's usual price.View Deal

Best Black Friday drone deals (UK)

Ryze Tello £99 £89 at DJI

Looking for a learner drone to teach you all the flying basics while capturing 720p video? The Ryze Tello is the best around and it's now down to only £89 in this 10% off deal. Its app comes with automatic take-off and landing controls, along with some nifty tricks like 'throw and go'.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini £369.99 £329.99 at Amazon

This tiny drone is a superb choice for beginners and has just hit its lowest ever price. The Mavic Mini has just been succeeded by the DJI Mini 2, but we reckon it's better value if you don't need the latter's 4K video shooting. Its 12MP, gimbal-stabilized camera shoots excellent video, and you get DJI's superb QuickShot modes for automated flying maneuvers.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom £1,099 £949 at Currys

This DJI drone has one killer feature – its 24-48mm optical zoom, which lets you shoot video of people while maintaining a safe distance. The Mavic 2 Zoom isn't a one-trick pony either, with its lightweight, foldable design and intelligent flight modes making it one of favourite fliers. This excellent deal saves you £150.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Pro £1,349 £1,099 at Scan

If you need a travel-friendly drone and image quality is your main concern, then the Mavic 2 Pro is simply the best option around. It has a large, one-inch sensor, a handy adjustable aperture and is incredibly easy to fly. This Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've seen it for.View Deal

