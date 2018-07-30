Best laptops for kids: the top laptops for kids in elementary school and beyond

These days, it’s becoming increasingly important for your kids to have access to the best laptops. The best laptops for kids will generally be rugged and cheap tablets, but your child will eventually need something a bit more robust. Whether it’s for school or for play, you’re going to have to pick up one of the best laptops for kids.

The best Chromebooks tend to make for the best laptops for kids, as they usually come with large, durable displays that can easily be used to write up book reports and do homework – they can even install Android apps and games for a bit of downtime here and there. Luckily, we here at TechRadar have you covered – we’ve done the heavy lifting to find the best laptops for kids.

We’ll guide you through the best laptops for kids – from low prices to ruggedized frames and even rigid parental controls. We may not have tested or reviewed every product on this list, but we’re laptop experts, and the best laptops for kids are no exception.

1. Dell Chromebook 11 3180

The best introductory laptop for kids

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Integrated (320MHz) | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch HDF (1,366 x 768) non-touch – HD (1,280 x 720) touch | Storage: 16GB – 32GB eMMC

Ruggedized frame

Great price

Low-res screen

Weak graphics

This entry-level Chromebook from Dell is, by our measure, the best laptop for kids you can buy today. This Chromebook’s 11-inch frame may be tiny, but so is your little one. What’s more impressive are its classroom tools, like an activity light that allows kids to digitally raise their hands. Plus, it has a ‘kid-proof’ sealed, spill-resistant keyboard and rubber sides. The excellent price is worth noting, too. Plus, Chrome OS is historically easy for parental controls as well as malware protection.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad 120S

The top Windows laptop for young kids

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 | RAM: 2GB | Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 64GB eMMC

Excellent price

Good amount of storage

Not quite as ruggedized

Low-res screen

If you’re more used to Windows 10, or even if your child prefers it, we find the Lenovo 120S to be among the most impressive at this bargain price range. The laptop is mildly ruggedized to survive slips and spills, and even features a USB-C port for a bit of future-proofing. You can also trust that this device will be free of bloatware that can be distracting for your kid. That’s enough in our book to recommend this laptop to pretty much every parent – especially for Windows 10 families.

3. Acer Chromebook Spin 11

Work and play

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 | Screen: 11.6-inch HDF (1,366 x 768) touch | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Inexpensive

Durable build

Dim screen

If you have kids that are just starting to get to the point where they have to type up papers, and want to get them something that won’t break the second it’s dropped, check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 11. Not only does it have competent specs and a surprisingly comfortable keyboard, it’s also a 2-in-1 – meaning it can be used to play games when all the homework is done. The screen is a bit dim, and it’s not going to blow your mind with its performance, but it’s cheap, it’s durable and it’ll last a very long time.

4. Acer Chromebook 15

Perfect for when they hit double-digits

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 32GB

Luxury feel

Amazing price

Hefty weight and dimensions

When your kids approach or enter double-digit years, they might end up needing something a bit more robust to support them through larger projects (and sharper streaming). Acer’s latest 15-inch Chromebook will bring serious sophistication to your kid’s computing experience, from its design to its features, like a full HD display, fast USB 3.0 connections and an HDR webcam. However, this laptop is ideal for adolescents on account of its larger size and lack of kid-proof features in exchange for a more luxury experience at a great price.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers, check out a fine alternative in the Dell Chromebook 11 3180

5. Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

For the tablet-starved tike or teenager

CPU: Intel Atom x5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch HD (1,280 x 800) LED | Storage: 64GB (up to 192GB with micro SD)

Everything is included

Many form factors

Slightly underpowered

If your kid basically demands a tablet, but you would like to see him or her master the traditional computer as well, this Windows 10 tablet set is the most impressive we’ve seen yet, especially for the price. This tablet brings plenty of power and ports to the table, not to mention a fingerprint sensor, stylus and keyboard cover – all in the box. Topping it off is a whopping 11 hours of promised battery life. If your kids are just too used to tablets to leap for a traditional laptop, then this here is the best option given the price.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Lenovo IdeaPad 120S

6. MacBook Air

Kid’s first secondary (or post-secondary) laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch WXGA+ (1,440 x 900) LED | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Cheapest MacBook ever

Still holds up

Low-res screen

Not the latest parts inside

There will come a time when your little one isn’t so little anymore, and therefore needs a laptop to match. However, we know parents aren’t made of money. Keeping that in mind, the MacBook Air is a great choice for secondary, or post-secondary, school kids thanks to its fantastic battery life, smooth operating system and lightweight portability. Plus, MacBooks are famous for outlasting most Windows laptops – and this one in particular is usually discounted heavily.

