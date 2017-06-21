Asus’ ZenScreen monitor lets you go dual-screen with your laptop

Asus has announced that its ZenScreen MB16AC portable monitor is now on sale over in the US, where it will set you back $250 (around £200, AU$330).
The idea here is that you can have a slim screen – it’s only 8mm thick and weighs 780g – which can be easily carted about with your ultra-thin laptop to use as a second screen for the likes of presentations, or simply to make you more productive, aping a multi-monitor setup as seen with a desktop PC.
The ZenScreen runs with a 15.6-inch display that offers Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, with Asus promising 'outstanding’ color reproduction, no less. You’ll certainly get wide viewing angles, allowing everyone to see those aforementioned presentations clearly, because this is an IPS panel.
- Here are the best Windows tablets you can buy right now
Nice and neat
Maintaining the streamlined vibe when it comes to hooking the screen up to a notebook, only a single USB cable is needed – this carries both power and video signal – and it supports USB Type-C connectors as well as older Type-A ports.
Asus provides DisplayWidget software which allows the screen to detect its orientation and automatically switch between landscape and portrait modes. The ZenScreen further benefits from a pair of eye-strain combating measures, namely flicker-free technology and a low-blue-light filter.
The portable monitor also has a foldable smart case to protect the screen when it’s in transit, and it can be used as a stand for when the display is in use, whether in portrait or landscape mode.
For the ability to bring your home or office dual-screen setup along with you, this is far from the worst way you could spend 250 clams.
- We’ve picked out the best portable monitors for your notebook