Asus’ affordable 27-inch curved monitor promises buttery smooth frame rates

Asus has pushed out a new 27-inch curved screen monitor which boasts some nifty tech to facilitate smooth frame rates, and doesn’t break the bank considering what it has on board, going up for pre-order at $350 (around £270, AU$440).

The ROG Strix XG27VQ is a 27-inch panel boasting an 1800R curve, with a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. So yes, it’s just Full HD, but then again not having too many pixels to shift will help in the quest for smoother gameplay and not making your GPU sweat too much (with more chance of maxing out that refresh rate, of course).

And it’s certainly smooth frame rates Asus is shooting for here, with support for FreeSync (Adaptive Sync) to combat tearing and stuttering, along with the company’s proprietary ‘low motion blur’ technology.

The latter, as the name suggests, is designed to minimize any motion blur or smearing, so graphics look sharper and are generally more fluid in fast action scenes.

Pampered peepers

Furthermore, Asus has incorporated ultra-low blue light filters to be kind to your eyes, as well as flicker-free technology towards the same end. The Strix XG27VQ also offers swivel, tilt and height adjustment so you can position the display for sound ergonomics.

The monitor benefits from a very slim bezel, and you also get Aura RGB lighting as we’ve seen on other Asus monitors, with customizable lights on the rear of the monitor, and ‘underglow lighting’ which projects a custom logo onto the desk surface.

As for connectivity, there’s an HDMI 1.4 port, DisplayPort 1.2, and a dual-link DVI connector.

As mentioned, this will set you back $350 (around £270, AU$440), with pre-orders now live on Amazon in the US (and some other retailers). It’s not clear when the monitor will actually ship to customers, although Amazon currently lists a shipping time of between one to four weeks (but you can take that with a grain of salt).

Via: The Verge