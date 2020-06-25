Arsenal vs Southampton live stream: how to watch today's Premier League match online

With two stinging defeats on the bounce, the Gunners will be looking to vastly improve on their post-shutdown form at home tonight as they look to claw back ground in the fight for European football next season. Southampton have similar ambitions, though, and will be formidable opponents tonight at the Emirates. Read on as we explain how to get Arsenal vs Southampton live stream and watch today's Premier League match online.

Arsenal vs Southampton cheat sheet Thursday's match is being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off at the Emirates Stadium. For those without Sky, you can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - currently £10 off! In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch it on NBCSN today.

But with morale plummeting among the North London club's players and supporters, many would argue Arteta has a job on his hands to even ensure a top-half finish for faltering Arsenal this season.

The visiting side to the Emirates this evening have improved immensely since the new year and Ralph Hasenhuttl's side looked particularly impressive as they ruthlessly dispatched a poor Norwich side in their only match since the restart.

The Saints now have Arsenal in their sights as they look to end the season on a high, which should make for an entertaining mid-table clash. Keeping reading as we explain how to watch Arsenal vs Southampton online and get a Premier League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Arsenal vs Southampton live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's big Arsenal vs Southampton match.

How to watch a Arsenal vs Southampton: live stream in the UK

This Thursday evening clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Villa Park beginning at 5.30pm BST ahead of a 6pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Arsenal vs Southampton online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches broadcated by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which breaks down very favourably on a per-match basis (still around 50p a game). if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Arsenal vs Southampton live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Arsenal vs Southampton is at 1pm ET or 10am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Arsenal vs Southampton today. Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, include its complete arsenal of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

Live stream Arsenal vs Southampton for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Arsenal vs Southampton, with kick-off set for 1pm / 10am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Southampton: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Arsenal and Southampton. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST in the early hours of Friday morning.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Arsenal vs Southampton live at 5am NZST on Friday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch an Arsenal live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Arsenal vs Southampton kicks off at 10.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Thursday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Arsenal vs Southampton: latest team news and H2H results

Arsenal's injury woes are something of a constant, but things are particularly grim for the Gunners right now. Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee) and Cedric Soares (facial) will all miss out tonight, as will long-term casualties Bernd Leno and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) and Lucas Torreira (ankle).

On the positive side for Arsenal, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Granit Xhaka are fit again, while gaffe-prone defender David Luiz remains unavailable through suspension. Yes, that's most likely a good thing.

The Saints welcome back Irish striker Shane Long from a muscle injury, but Moussa Djenepo remains suspended after receiving his marching orders against Newcastle prior to lockdown.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at St Mary's last year, with Alexandre Lacazette gabbing an injury-time equaliser for the Gunners.