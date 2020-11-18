Apple’s M1 chip can apparently outperform some AMD and Nvidia graphics cards

If you saw the Apple ‘One More Thing’ event last week then you’ll have heard the rather grand promises made for the new silicone M1 SoC (system on a chip). We’re still a tad skeptical, but new benchmarking scores have revealed that the M1 can outperform older generation dedicated GPUs (graphics processing units) like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560.

M1 chip benchmark results

The GFXBench 5.0 benchmarks revealed that the M1 often outperforms the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560. According to Apple, the M1's 8-core GPU can juggle up to 25,000 threads, with the potential to deliver up to 2.6 TFLOPS of throughput. This is the same TFLOPS achieved by the Radeon RX 560, and just below the GeForce GTX 1650's 2.9 TFLOPS. We would love to see the M1 actually tested against old favorites like the GTX 1650 due to its performance boost over the GTX 1050 Ti, but sadly this isn’t available at the time of writing.



Before we get too excited about what this could mean for chipset advancements, we need to point out that GFXBench 5.0 is usually used for benchmarking smartphone devices and isn't exactly the optimal tool for testing graphics cards.

The tests were also run under Apple's Metal API, so there aren't exactly a lot of non-Apple product comparisons available, but this could change when more people get their hands on the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.



You could be quick to dismiss this achievement with the recent release of the Nvidia GeForce 3000 series, or the AMD Radeon HD 6000 graphics cards, but having this level of graphics performance on a SoC shouldn’t be overlooked.

You won’t be using your new MacBook Air 2020 to play Assassins Creed Valhalla at 4K with 60 frames per second, and nor should you want to. For gaming experiences, Mac still has a long way to go to dethrone PC.

