Apple may not throttle your iPhone X or iPhone 8

It’s now well-known that Apple has been slowing down iPhones as they age, but if you’re worried that the same thing will be done to the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus you might not need to be, as the company has suggested that it may not need to throttle them.

The slowing of phones was to prevent unexpected shutdowns, but The Verge reports that in a letter responding to questions from Senator John Thune, Apple said:

“iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models include hardware updates that allow a more advanced performance management system that more precisely allows iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown.”

That comment doesn’t explicitly say that no throttling will occur, but it suggests it may not be necessary, or may not be as extreme if it is.

Money back

In related news, Engadget reports that Apple has also said that it’s “exploring” the possibility that customers who’ve paid full price for a battery replacement could get a rebate to cover the cost above the $29/£25 fee that’s being charged now that Apple’s throttling has come to light.

That’s down from $79/£79, though only applies to the iPhone 6 and beyond as earlier handsets weren’t throttled.

That’s far from a confirmation that this will happen, but it means there’s a possibility you’ll get some money back if you’ve paid full price.

And if you’re worried that your phone is being throttled that’s already been addressed, as Apple is giving you the option to turn the ‘feature’ off as part of an iOS update.

