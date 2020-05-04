Apple MacBook Pro and Air sales offer excellent prices this week

Luxury laptops are now available for less in the latest Apple MacBook deals, with price cuts slashing these premium computers by as much as $200 / £300 this week. These sales also include the brand new 2020 MacBook Air - an already incredibly well priced machine - bringing that price further under $1,000 / £1,000.

If you're looking for a cheaper MacBook deal, that's the model we'd recommend. It's rare to see a MacBook with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD available at this week's $949 / £949 price point, let alone such a recent release. However, if you're after more power, you'll find excellent sales on the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These machines start at just $1,225 in the US and £1,199 in the UK right now, with some spectacular power under the hood as well.

These MacBook sales offer a spectacular opportunity to grab one of the world's leading laptops for a lower price this week, so if you're looking to treat yourself with your next machine, now's the time to do so. You can learn more about all the different MacBook models at Apple.

US MacBook sales

The latest MacBook deals in the US

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch - 256GB | $999 $949.99 at B&H Photo

Pick up the brand new MacBook Air for $50 off at B&H Photo this week, a fantastic saving on a recent release. This MacBook Air price was already sitting well on the shelves, offering an excellent 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM for under $1,000. With an extra chunk of cash off, you're getting even better value for money here.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch - 128GB | $1,299 $1,225 at Adorama

The 2019 MacBook Pro is now available for $74 off at Adorama. The cheaper model offers a 128GB SSD with 8GB RAM and an 8th generation i5 processor, but you can also grab the 256GB model for $1,419 at Adorama.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch - 512GB | $2,399 $2,199.99 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for some more screen space, this 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro offers the largest display ever produced for an Apple laptop. Plus, there's a fantastic 512GB of SSD storage in here, with a hexa-core i7 processor and 16GB RAM. Grab a massive 1TB SSD model for $300 off this week, at $2,499. View Deal

UK MacBook sales

The best MacBook sales in the UK

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch - 256GB | £999 £949.97 at Laptops Direct

You'll find a £49 price cut on the newest addition to the MacBook lineup at Laptops Direct this week. This 13.3-inch MacBook Air was already offering extraordinary value for money with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood of this luxury laptop. However, you'll find an even better price available right now, so this deal will be particularly popular.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch - 128GB | £1,299 £1,199 at John Lewis

Grab the good old MacBook Pro for £1,199 this week at John Lewis. You're saving £100 on this model as well as the 256GB version (now £1,399), and grabbing a two year guarantee on your purchase as well.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch - 512GB | £2,499 £2,162 at Amazon

Looking for more power? You'll find the massive 16-inch MacBook Pro available for over £300 off at Amazon this week. There's an i7 processor in here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, some powerful specs sitting inside the gorgeous Apple design we've all come to know and love.

Be sure to stay in touch with all the latest MacBook deals on offer in the upcoming bank holiday sales. We're bringing you all the latest discounts on that linked page, so bookmark and check back closer to the 8th of May.

More Apple MacBook deals

You'll find all the latest cheap MacBook sales right here on TechRadar, but we're also bringing you the best MacBook Pro deals and MacBook Air prices around right now as well. Not sure Apple's for you? Check out the best laptop deals and sales happening this week.