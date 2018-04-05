Apple Mac Pro release date has been confirmed for 2019

If you were holding out for that new Mac Pro this year, either pick up an iMac Pro or hold out for a bit longer. Apple has confirmed to TechCrunch that the Mac Pro release date will land somewhere in 2019.

“We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product,” Apple Senior Director of Mac Hardware Product Marketing Tom Boger said to TechCrunch. “It’s not something for this year.”

To be clear, Apple wisely never explicitly promised a Mac Pro release for 2018 in its earlier messaging. Simply, Apple Phil Schiller said in early 2017 that they “want to do something great … that will take longer than this year to do.”

TechCrunch then goes on in its report to depict several hours worth of demonstrations and lectures regarding the direction and development of the new Mac Pro. In particular, Apple was focused on intimating just how closely the Mac Pro is developed with users’ workflows in mind.

Software and hardware: reunited, and it feels so good

Apple showed off to TechCrunch a new division of the product development arm for the Mac Pro project, the Pro Workflow Team, which reports into Apple’s VP of Hardware Engineering John Ternus.

This team focuses on ensuring that Apple’s software development is able to make the most of the hardware that the engineering team is developing and designing, not to mention that the functions they want to enable are supported by the engineering team.

To that end, it’s reported that this team sits just doors away from the hardware staff. Not to mention that the Pro Workflow Team is also meeting with customers (and hiring said customers on contract and full-time) to understand how they work and what’s needed by their computers.

Judging by the full feature, which you should absolutely read, Apple is taking an immense amount of care in creating the successor to the 2013 Mac Pro. Here’s to hoping we hear more about it between now and 2019.