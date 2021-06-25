Antivirus deal: protect your device now with 60% off Bitdefender

Reigning supreme as the best antivirus software you can equip your devices with, you can rest assured you'll get a good price for Bitdefender, too.

As antivirus deals go, this one saves you a fantastic 60% on Bitdefender's choice of three cybersecurity packages, securing a year's worth of coverage for your device from as little as $19.99/£16.

Save 60% off Bitdefender: in the US | in the UK

With such a great discount, you could opt for Bitdefender's go-big-or-go-home package, Total Security. This offers you protection on up to five devices, with compatibility across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

It also throws in nifty extra features including a basic VPN, as well as device opimization. Read more about Bitdefender's current market-smashing savings below.

Bitdefender's antivirus deals with 60% off:

Best of the best Bitdefender Total Security - 60% off

US deal: $89.99 $36 | UK deal: £69.99 £27.99

Takes Bitdefender's virus protecting prowess and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. Covers five devices with the one sub to protect your home computing and mobile - so this is definitely the best value for your money.

View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus - Up to 60% off

US deal: $39.99 $19.99 | UK deal: £39.99 £16

Not only does Bitdefender's base-package have plenty of features, it's also straightforward to use and has very accurate malware blocking. With multi-layered protection, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is super, affordable protection for your PC.

View Deal

Bitdefender Internet Security - 60% off

US deal: $79.99 $32 | UK deal: £49.99 £20

For just a few dollars or pounds more, Bitdefender's Internet Security adds features like parental control and privacy firewalls. It can protect up to three PCs, making it great value for families or multiple account users.

View Deal

Why do we think Bitdefender is the best antivirus?

There's a multitude of reasons why we rank Bitdefender as the world's best antivirus, all of paramount importance to the user.

The provider really does have all the bases covered when it comes to creating top-notch online security software. Naturally, it has powerful anti-malware and spam detection tools, but it's also incredibly easy to set up and use while having minimal impact on the performance of your devices.

Below we have listed our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be the best: