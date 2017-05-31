Android Oreo is coming to the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3

We don’t even know the official sweet-treat name for Android O (we do now. It's Oreo!) yet, but OnePlus has already confirmed that once it’s available it will come to the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3.

The company’s CEO, Pete Lau, said as much in a tweet, though no time frame for the Android Oreo update was given.

Android Oreo itself isn’t likely to land until late 2017, probably launching on the Google Pixel 2, and it usually takes phone makers at least a couple of months to get the new version running on their phones.

That, plus the fact that OnePlus will almost certainly prioritize the OnePlus 5 for Android updates, means that we probably won’t see Android Oreo on the OnePlus 3T or OnePlus 3 until 2018.

A lot of you have been asking, so I'm proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T.31 May 2017

Increased support

But the fact that it’s coming at all will be reassuring to owners of those phones, especially as the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X haven’t even been updated to Android Nougat.

They each only got one major Android update, but the move to Android Oreo will be the second for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3. It’s unlikely they’ll officially see Android P, but even this shows a greater commitment to keeping them updated than OnePlus has shown in the past, and bodes well for long-term OnePlus 5 support.

The move to Android Oreo, whenever it comes, should be worth the wait too, as Google’s operating system update is set to add a picture in picture mode, improve boot times and allow you to respond to notifications in more ways, among other things.

