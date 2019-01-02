AMD's Ryzen 9 3800X flagship processor may feature 16 cores

When we first heard that AMD’s next flagship mainstream processor would feature 16 cores it seemed scarcely believable – but now a retailer leak appears to have confirmed the rumors.

Listings for five brand-new Ryzen 3rd Generation processors have appeared on the Russian retail site E-Katalog . At the top of the 3000 series pile is the AMD Ryzen 9 3800X, which is listed as a 16-core, 32-thread processor, with a 3.9GHz base clock, 4.7GHz boost clock and 125W TDP.

That’s a immense bump up over the previous generation’s flagship CPU, the Ryzen 7 2700X , which featured just eight cores, 16 threads and a maximum clock speed of 4.3GHz. The retailer leak also points to a new Ryzen 7 3700X equipped with 12 cores, 24 threads, with a 4.2GHz base clock, 5.0GHz boost clock and 105W TDP.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Everyone gets an upgrade

Below that, the Ryzen 5 3600X will supposedly also see a big bump in specs as it’s rumored to now be an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with a maximum clock speed of 4.8GHz and a more traditional 95W TDP rating. Comparatively, the previous Ryzen 5 2600X was a hexa-core chip capable of speeds up to 4.2GHz.

Lastly, the Ryzen 3 3300X is curiously listed as six-core and 12-thread chip, whereas its predecessor was a more traditional quad-core processor. This leaves us to wonder what AMD’s rumored quad-core processor will be – perhaps the Ryzen 3 3300X, or possibly a replacement for the Ryzen 3 2200G ?

Despite this incredible bounty of leaks from a retailer, there’s no word on how much these processors will cost. We’re also a little skeptical as to how much of this is real, simply because it still seems impossible to fit 16 cores into a mainstream CPU.

We’ll soon find out if AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture really can perform time-lord magic, and squeeze all that power into such a small chip, as we expect the company to reveal all at its CES 2019 press conference.