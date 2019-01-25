AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processor spotted with 12 cores and 24 threads

AMD announced a range of new Ryzen 3rd Generation processors at CES 2019 earlier this month, and showed off an octa-core, 16-thread 7nm CPU.

While many thought that this meant the new Ryzen 3rd Generation processors would max out at eight cores, a UserBenchmark entry has apparently revealed a 12-core, 24-thread version.

According to the entry, which was spotted by Twitter user TUM_APISAK, this CPU will have a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 3.6GHz, and will use AMD’s AM4 socket on motherboards.

AMD Eng Sample: 2D3212BGMCWH2_37/34_NAM4, 1 CPU, 12 cores, 24 threadsMotherboard AMD Myrtle-MTShttps://t.co/9G0Tt11bOeJanuary 24, 2019

Comparing CPUs

The alleged benchmarks for this new Ryzen 3rd Generation pit it against the 12-core, 24-thread Intel Core i9 7920X and the Intel Core i9 9900K, which comes with eight cores and 16 threads.

According to the results, the new AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processor isn’t as powerful in the single-core and quad-core scores, which is a bit disappointing. However, in the multi-core benchmark, the AMD chip beats the i9-9900K, while the i9-7920X beats them both.

If these results are accurate (bearing in mind nothing has been confirmed) and this new 12-core Ryzen 3rd Generation chip exists, then the pricing of this CPU will be incredibly important. AMD might not be able to compete with Intel when it comes to power, but it can certainly undercut its rival when it comes to price.

Via Neowin