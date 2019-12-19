Amazon UK's cheapest-ever Black Friday iPad deal returns as Boxing Day sales go live early

Looking for a last-minute Christmas iPad deal? Amazon's got your back ahead of the Boxing Day sales, with a massive £60 price cut on the 2019 Apple iPad (32GB).

Now just £289, this price won’t last long: Amazon has only gone this cheap once before and for an extremely limited time, so you’ll need to act fast to get in on the action. If you order today, you’ll also be able to get it in by Christmas, but this is your last chance. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

The 2019 iPad is already great value with a vibrant 10.2-inch screen, and excellent peripheral support in the form of the new Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil. It’s got the same excellent A10 processor as the previous 9.7-inch version, but has more RAM tucked away under the hood. Even with 32GB capacity, you’ve still got plenty of headroom for all those great apps and streaming on iCloud.

It’s quite simply brilliant at the basics, and a great entry into the world of Apple tablets. This, coupled with a solid, premium build quality, means you can't really go wrong if you’re looking for that last-minute gift for a special somebody.

The best last-minute iPad deal before Christmas

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 32GB | £349 £289 at Amazon UK

This a Black Friday-esque iPad deal: the new Apple iPad 10.2 has only been this cheap on Amazon once before. A bigger, more vibrant screen, heaps of RAM and great peripheral support make this a great proposition for most users. View Deal

TechRadar's own Matt Swider gave the tablet a glowing appraisal in his iPad 10.2 review, highlighting the performance upgrade and great introductory price.

One thing to note is that although the new iPad has great accessories, the Smart Keyboard cover and Apple Pencil are sold separately. All this can add up quite quickly, but you can still have a great experience with the standalone package.

If you’re more interested in the iPad Pro or Air then why not head over to our roundup of the best cheap iPad deals here. If Android is more your thing then check out the cheapest Samsung tablet prices.

Not in the UK? You can check out the best deals in your region below.