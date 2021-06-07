Amazon returns 'spend 10, save 10' promotion ahead of Prime Day deals

We're just a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2021 now, which means the retailer is rolling out a whole host of warm up offers, including the return of this excellent 'spend 10, save 10' promotion. From now until June 20, shoppers in both the US and UK can bank $10 / £10 of Amazon credit for use over the Prime Day deals period just by spending $10 / £10 on products from small businesses.

This campaign has been a hugely popular offer over the last few years, and now that more than 300,000 sellers are included there's more choice than ever. You'll find everything from handmade accessories to pet supplies, electronics, groceries, and more here, so there's truly something for everyone.

You will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer, and you'll only receive one allocation of $10 / £10 credit overall, so no stacking on this one.

Today's best early Prime Day deals

Spend $10 on small business items, receive $10 Prime Day credit at Amazon

Starting today, you'll receive $10 worth of Amazon credit when you spend $10 on an item from the retailer's collection of small businesses. Note, though, that this offer is only option to Prime members and will only be applied once per membership.

Spend £10 on small business items, receive £10 Prime Day credit at Amazon

Those in the UK can also take advantage of this offer, and you'll find a range of home and kitchen, tech, and handmade items up for grabs here. Again, you'll need to be a Prime member to receive your credit, and the promotion is only valid once per membership.

We'll be rounding up plenty of Amazon Prime Day TV deals and Amazon Prime Day laptop deals over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for more discounts.