Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals: Fitness trackers, watches, kids' devices and more

With Amazon Prime Day almost here, there's never been a better time to grab yourself a Fitbit. The extremely popular fitness trackers always have some great discounts on offer during these big deals events, and Amazon Prime Day 2022 is shaping up to be no exception.

The Prime Day deals include some great discounts on Fitbits, from fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe, to full smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3.

There are even deals on trackers for kids such as the Fitbit Ace 3, although we've not yet spotted any deals on Fitbit's Aria range of smart scales. However, we're keeping an eye out.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best Fitbit deals we've spotted so far. If the device you're looking for hasn't yet been included here, check back, as we'll update these as and when with new discounts as they happen.

(Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Fitbit Prime Day deals in the US

If we were to buy a Fitbit today, we'd get the Versa 3. It's top of our best Fitbit list because, as a highly advanced premium smartwatch, it's got the best features of all the other Fitbits in the range, and at this price, it's one of the most competitive buys you're going to find.

It has the functionalities of a full smartwatch as well as dedicated health devices, so anyone looking to get notifications, take calls and manage their inbox from their wrist should look at getting it, not just fitness fans.

However, there's something for everyone here. If you don't want the Versa 3 and would rather a cheaper, unobtrusive fitness tracker, you can pick up a Fitbit Inspire 2 for less than $70. This allows you to track your sleep, provides detailed activity metrics, and access to the Fitbit Premium service for a whole year.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense | $299.95 now $170.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $129 - Fitbit's best watch has had its price slashed by almost $130 this Prime Day period. Advanced health tracking such as electrodermal activity and electrocardiogram scans right on your wrist, in an attractive smartwatch package.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe | $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Get 23% off Fitbit's most stylish fitness tracker. Most of the features of the slightly more premium Fitbit Charge 5 make it here, and with the reduced price and jewellery-inspired look and bands, for our money, the Luxe is a better lifestyle fitness tracker at this price.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 | $149.95 now $104.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45.50 - Get 30% off the best "pure" tracker in Fitbit's stable. Electrocardiogram, stress-tracking skin temperature sensor, all-day heart-rate monitoring, loads of sports modes, all on a super-bright AMOLED touch screen. At $50 off? Hard to beat.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | $99.95 now $66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $33 - Fitbit's cheapest current-gen tracker is still no slouch. With 10 days of battery life and 24-7 heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking and free one year of Fitbit Premium, it's a steal at $65.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3 Minions | $79.95 now $45.37 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 43% - Banana! If your little ones have been dragging you to see Rise of Gru this year, you could score a few points (and keep tabs on their activity levels) with this activity tracker specially designed for little ones, in Minion Yellow and Dungarees Blue.

Today's best Fitbit Prime Day deals in the UK

The big news here is the Fitbit Versa 2 for just under £80. Even though it's obviously not as up-to-date as the Versa 3, it can still do many things that aren't possible with contemporaries in its price range, such as the Fitbit Inspire 2.

If you've decided you've only got budget for a slim fitness tracker, this is an opportunity to walk away with a full-size fitness watch.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 £169.99 now £113.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £46 - 33% off one of the best trackers in Fitbit's stable. The Fitbit Charge 5 is packed with features, from built-in GPS and Fitbit's new Daily Readiness score to stress management tools and electrocardiogram functionality. A 7-day battery and fast charging means you can strap it on and forget.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2 £199.99 now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120 - 60% off a Fitbit Versa watch? Even though the Versa 2 has been supplanted by the Versa 3, the fact this is the same price as the Fitbit Inspire 2, and does far more, makes this Fitbit Versa 2 deal a real treat. A great way to get your first Fitbit for less.

Today's best Fitbit Prime Day deals in your region

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for best Fitbits from around the web right here, with offers available where you are.

