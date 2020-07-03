Amazon Prime Day 2020 might take place in October – here’s why

Amazon Prime Day 2020 looks like it’s been delayed again to October 5, after previously targeting an undetermined date in September.

Amazon has apparently informed third-party sellers of the new placeholder date in an email, which was seen by CNBC.

The email states: “A definitive date will be announced as we get closer to the event. We are looking forward to seeing submissions that offer the most delight to customers during one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Prime Day!”

It seems that Amazon is still reluctant to reveal when exactly Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place, however, as a spokesperson told CNBC in a statement: “We have not made any announcements regarding Prime Day.”

Super saver

As one of the marquee sale events of the summer, Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in July, and sees a whole host of items go on sale, including some of the best smartwatches, best 4K TVs, best gaming laptops and best fitness trackers available. It was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which caused numerous logistical and operational headaches for the company to overcome, such as unprecedented demand for certain products.

A new date of October 5 would fall in line with Amazon Prime Day’s typical approach of starting on a Monday, and should give the company enough time to prepare accordingly. However, that goal is potentially under threat as new coronavirus outbreaks have appeared throughout the US, which is likely to have a widespread impact on Amazon’s services.

Should you save the date of October 5, then? We’ll keep our eye on any new developments, but hopefully Amazon’s day of discounts isn’t too far away.