Agatha Harkness spin-off leads new slate of Marvel Disney Plus shows

Marvel Studios has announced a plethora of new MCU Disney Plus shows, including an Agatha Harkness spin-off series.

Announcing its next line-up of TV shows on Disney Plus Day, Marvel revealed five brand-new series that are set to enter development in the near future.

Agatha: House of Harkness, a spin-off show that'll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her beloved role from WandaVision, is the stand out of the announcements. Other series that were revealed by Marvel are an Echo standalone show, What If...? season 2, an animated Marvel Zombies project and an animated Spider-Man series called Freshman Year.

Check out the official artwork for the other four new Marvel shows below:

Naturally, little is known about a few of these shows. What If...? season 2 is likely to continue exploring the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, with a batch of new stories set to debut in the future.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year, meanwhile, will hopefully tell an original tale about the webslinger. We've seen enough of his origin story to last us a lifetime, so here's hoping it's in the same mould as previous Spider-Man animated offerings.

As for Marvel Studios' Echo, this is expected to be an offshoot from the Hawkeye Disney Plus show, which launches on the streamer on November 24. Alaqua Cox will play a supporting role as the deaf superhero in the Hawkeye series so, depending on how that plays out, that project will set the scene for her own TV adventure.

Finally, Marvel Zombies should be an animated version of the Marvel Comics run of the same name. Here, various Marvel superheroes are, as you'd expect, turned into zombies. However, they retain their superhuman abilities and their intelligence, so they aren't like the shuffling albeit superpowered versions we saw in What If...? season 1. Fingers crossed we get some amusing zombie superhero moments here, then.

No release dates were announced for any of these shows, so it might be a while before we see them. Until then, there's plenty of other Marvel movies and TV shows to tide us over, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2.