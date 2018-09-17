Affinity Photo for iPad gets a major update

Serif's Affinity Photo for iPad has just had a major update with Version 1.6.9 offering a number of improvements and new features.
Highlights include massively-expanded support for touch gesture control, a refined UI with much improved brush management, and a new Export persona that allows for instant export of multiple slices and layers.
Managing Director of Affinity Photo developer Serif, Ashley Hewson, says: "Reviewers and customers told us Affinity Photo for iPad was a truly revolutionary product when we launched on-stage during Apple’s WWDC keynote last year.
"For the first time it gave photographers, artists, editors and retouchers a full professional mobile workflow with all the features you’d expect, on the go."
Main feature updates
- Undo/Redo gesture with two/three finger tap
- A new workspace for exporting regions of your image as slices
- Added drag modifiers to studio icons for colour, text, navigator and history
- Added support for brush nozzle base texture mode
- Added canvas rotation control via Navigator Studio
- Added swipe gesture to swap primary and secondary colors
- Context menu now uses a long-press release gesture to invoke
- Added two-finger hold gesture to resize a layer from its centre
- During shape creation, a two-finger hold gesture will transform the layer
- Easy access to merge and rasterise commands via Layer Studio icons
- Improved brush stroke lag and small stroke response
- Brushes remember previously used stroke settings
- Move any custom brush to any category
- Added support for on-screen keyboard trackpad mode
- Added Tab key to on-screen keyboard context bar
- Updated Persona icons
- Numerous other improvements and fixes
Serif is running a flash offer until midday (BST) September 18 to celebrate the launch of the latest version Affinity Photo for iPad, and will be available for £13.99 / $13.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). Existing users can download the updated version free of charge at any time.