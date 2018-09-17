Trending
 

Affinity Photo for iPad gets a major update

Advance image editing for your iPad

Serif's Affinity Photo for iPad has just had a major update with Version 1.6.9 offering a number of improvements and new features. 

Highlights include massively-expanded support for touch gesture control, a refined UI with much improved brush management, and a new Export persona that allows for instant export of multiple slices and layers. 

Managing Director of Affinity Photo developer Serif, Ashley Hewson, says: "Reviewers and customers told us Affinity Photo for iPad was a truly revolutionary product when we launched on-stage during Apple’s WWDC keynote last year.

"For the first time it gave photographers, artists, editors and retouchers a full professional mobile workflow with all the features you’d expect, on the go."

Main feature updates

  • Undo/Redo gesture with two/three finger tap
  • A new workspace for exporting regions of your image as slices
  • Added drag modifiers to studio icons for colour, text, navigator and history
  • Added support for brush nozzle base texture mode
  • Added canvas rotation control via Navigator Studio
  • Added swipe gesture to swap primary and secondary colors 
  • Context menu now uses a long-press release gesture to invoke
  • Added two-finger hold gesture to resize a layer from its centre
  • During shape creation, a two-finger hold gesture will transform the layer
  • Easy access to merge and rasterise commands via Layer Studio icons
  • Improved brush stroke lag and small stroke response
  • Brushes remember previously used stroke settings
  • Move any custom brush to any category
  • Added support for on-screen keyboard trackpad mode
  • Added Tab key to on-screen keyboard context bar
  • Updated Persona icons
  • Numerous other improvements and fixes

Serif is running a flash offer until midday (BST) September 18 to celebrate the launch of the latest version Affinity Photo for iPad, and will be available for £13.99 / $13.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). Existing users can download the updated version free of charge at any time.

