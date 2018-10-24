Adata’s newest NVMe SSD promises 3,500MB/s read speeds for less

Cheap and fast solid-state drives are coming out of the woodwork it seems. Just a week after Corsair introduced an impressive and affordable NVMe SSD, Adata is introducing its own drive to match it in nearly every way.

The newly announced Adata XPG SX8200 Pro features sequential reads and writes of 3,500 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 3,000MB/s, respectively. The Corsair Force Series MP510 features nearly identical speeds overall, but the Adata XPG SX8200 Pro is technically 20MB/s faster at sequential writes.

Both of these NVMe drives are also nipping at the top SSDs of the world; the Samsung 970 Pro (3,500 MB/s read and 2,700 MB/s write) and Western Digital Black NVMe SSD (3,400MB/s read and 2,800MB/s write).

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro is also affordable with the 256GB drive starting at $99 (about £80, AU$140). Doubling the storage space to 512GB will cost you $149 (about £115, AU$210) and a full-fat 1TB model runs for $259 (about £200, AU$340). That’s much more affordable than the max out 1TB Samsung 970 Pro at $399 (£398, AU$749), and the 1TB WD Black NVMe SSD for $289 (£326, AU$519).

Unfortunately, the Corsair Force Series MP510 has it beat in value with 240GB Force Series MP510 starting at $65 (about £50, AU$90), $124 (about £90, AU$170) for 480GB and $235 (about £180, AU$330) for 960GB.