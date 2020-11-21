7 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

Wondering what's new on Netflix and other streamers this weekend? Well, good news – there's a whole host of new TV shows and films to watch this weekend. Netflix is unleashing another holidays-themed movie with Alien Xmas, while HBO Max finally dropped The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion on HBO Max this week.

Below, we've highlighted those along with five other new TV shows and film to stream over the weekend. We'll explain how to stream each one if you live in the US or UK (wherever possible), and hopefully find something you'll want to watch over the next few days.

Here's what's new in the world of streaming this weekend.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)

The Fresh Prince may have ended 24 years ago, but thanks to Netflix and reruns on cable in the meantime, enthusiasm for Will Smith's star-making sitcom is still high. t's the perfect time to see the cast and crew all over again. Join Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Alfonso Ribeiro and other special guests for a fun, emotional and nostalgic trip down memory lane with one of the low-key best sitcoms of the '90s.

It's available to stream starting today for HBO Max users in America, and it's unclear at the moment if it will be released in the UK. That's a shame, considering the show was pretty massive in Britain, and remains a Netflix favorite. Hopefully it'll be rectified soon enough.

Now streaming on HBO Max

Voices of Fire (Netflix)

Pharrell Williams is in the producer seat of this docuseries, which is all about people and their musical talents. Yes, there's the overpowering sweetness you'd expect from a show like this, but it feels more personable than your standard musical reality show. The series follows Williams and his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, finding soulful singers in Virginia with the goal of creating a gospel choir.

Now streaming on Netflix

Alien Xmas (Netflix)

Executive produced by Jon Favreau, Alien Xmas follows the story of a young elf who just happens to mistake a little alien as a children's toy. In actuality, the little alien is trying to carry out some nefarious deeds to ruin Christmas. Will X succeed? Or will the alien realize that there's a world full of beautiful things which should be treasured and not blown up with space-age technology? Claymation specialists the Chiodo Brothers (Pee-wee's Big Adventure) are behind this short-ish movie.

Alien Xmas lands on Netflix November 20

We Are The Champions (Netflix)

Netflix has just released the first season of a new bizarre show, which delves into the strange depths of unique competitions, ranging from the quirky to the downright strange. In this docuseries, you'll be meeting the passionate competitors and witnessing contents like chilli-eating, cheese rolling (whatever that is) and frog jumping. Rainn Wilson (of the US Office fame) narrates, if that helps sell it.

We Available to stream now on Netflix

Small Axe (Amazon Prime US)

Small Axe is a series of films directed by the brilliant Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave, Widows), and focuses on the lives of people from London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982. The films explore personal stories of those living through those times, and deals with the discrimination and other challenges they faced in that time, and how they endured regardless. Stars include Letitia Wright and John Boyega. The first two films – Small Axe: Mangrove and Small Axe: Lovers Rock – are available now on Amazon US, while the first is available on iPlayer in the UK. New instalments will release weekly.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer

Big Sky (Hulu)

The first episode of the new series from Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley is now available to stream on Hulu. Big Sky follows the story of two private detectives, Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Philippe), who have to join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver. They're not the only girls who have gone missing in the area, however. Expect a mystery drama with a few big twists.

First episode is available to stream now on Hulu, and TBC in the UK

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Yakko, Wakko and Dot are back on TV in this long-awaited revival of Steven Spielberg-produced '90s animated favorite, which was something of a variety show with a massive cast of characters. Some of those, like Pinky and the Brain, return for these new episodes. Critics are super positive, so far, with 84% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, so expect more than just a simple retread.

Available to stream on Hulu now in the US, and TBC in the UK