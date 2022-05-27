7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (May 27)

Audio player loading…

This is it, folks: the biggest weekend in the history of streaming services. And we're not being hyperbolic about that statement.

Not only can viewers enjoy the long-awaited return of Star Wars’ most iconic Jedi master on Disney Plus over the next few days (and week), but Netflix’s golden goose – Stranger Things – also begins its equally-hyped fourth season. Then there's the arrival of Michael Bay’s over-the-top action flick, Ambulance, on Paramount Plus, and Apple’s epic dinosaur documentary series, Prehistoric Planet, among many other new additions. Suffice to say, there's plenty to keep you busy ahead of Memorial Day.

Without further ado, then, below we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new movies and TV shows available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend. What will you be watching first?

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)

Let’s kick off with the first of the two big 'uns: Disney’s latest (and definitely most anticipated) Star Wars spin-off series, Obi-Wan Kenobi , has finally landed on Disney Plus.

Set between the events of Episode III: The Revenge of The Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, the six-part miniseries follows Ewan McGregor’s fan-favorite Jedi as he fights to survive against the rise of the new Galactic Empire – led by Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader – while also watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Showrunner Deborah Chow told us that the series will respect “the canon, time period and characters” while also telling “an original story with its own vision” – so long-time Star Wars fans are no doubt in for a treat.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream now, with the remaining four set to arrive on a weekly basis every Wednesday, depending on your region.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

If not for the star power of Obi-Wan, Stranger Things season 4 would almost certainly be leading our pick of this week’s streaming arrivals. Even with the likes of McGregor and Christensen attached to the former, though, there are still plenty of TV aficionados who'll be opting for this galaxy over, you know, that other one far, far away.

The mega-popular Netflix series returns for the first part of its penultimate outing, which finds our beloved heroes scattered across the world and struggling to grapple with the fallout from their grisly showdown with The Mind Flayer at the end of season 3. To say much more risks ruining the show's biggest surprises, though new episodes will largely focus on Sadie Elizabeth Sink’s Max and introduce fans to a terrifying new villain, Vecna.

In our spoiler-free review of Stranger Things season 4, we said the show “makes good on its promise by delivering an absorbing, action-packed and horror-fuelled entry that's bursting with revelations aplenty.” But the fun doesn’t stop here – Stranger Things season 4 part two is scheduled to follow on July 1, while a fifth and final season has also been green-lit by Netflix.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Ambulance (Peacock)

Michael Bay’s latest adrenaline-fueled action flick, Ambulance, has arrived on Peacock just 45 days after releasing in theaters.

The movie, based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as two brothers who find themselves forced to flee LA law enforcement – in an Ambulance, no less – after a $32 million bank job goes awry. Bay’s first feature since 2019’s 6 Underground, Ambulance was far from making its way into this year’s Oscars conversation, though it did prove something resembling a hit with critics – at least by the Transformers director’s standards.

UK viewers can access NBCUniversal’s new streaming service (and therefore the film) via Sky and Now TV at no extra cost – so if you’ve always wanted to watch Jake Gyllenhaal shout things for two hours, now’s your chance.

Now available to stream on Peacock.

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV Plus)

All five episodes of Apple’s ambitious new dinosaur documentary series, Prehistoric Planet, are now available to stream on Apple TV Plus .

In what is essentially a CGI-enabled version of popular BBC series Planet Earth (if the latter were set 66 million years ago), viewers are given a guided tour of various different prehistoric habitats – coasts, deserts, oceans, forests and icy plains – and their respective dino dwellers in the company of father nature himself, Sir David Attenborough.

If you’ve seen Planet Earth, or a variation of it, then you’ll likely know what to expect from Prehistoric Planet: squabbling mosasaurs, travelling triceratops and mating T-Rex all feature here, and a customarily sweeping score from composer Hans Zimmer does a great job of making everything feel, well, massive. Necessary viewing for dinosaur fans.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Emergency (Prime Video)

Prime Video subscribers can stream Emergency this weekend, a new feature-length satirical thriller from burgeoning director Carey Williams and screenwriting partner KD Dávila.

Adapted from the pair’s award-winning short film of the same name, Emergency follows the misadventures of two college seniors, Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler), whose attendance at a party on their so-called “legendary tour” descends into a nightmare.

By the looks of things, the film is a humor-filled mash-up of The Hangover, Project X and Get Out – which can only be considered a good thing, in our view. What's more, with little in the way of movie streaming options this weekend, this may be worth catching. And who knows? Maybe you'll be pleasantly surprised by its off-brand humor and college-set storyline.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

We Feed People (Disney Plus)

If you’re keen to enjoy something a little more uplifting this weekend, look no further than We Feed People on Disney Plus.

This National Geographic documentary comes from Oscar-winning director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) and follows the exploits of renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities across the globe affected by humanitarian crises.

As is customary of the documentary format, We Feed People features talking heads and plenty of voiceover narration, though the feature-length project is much more concerned with shining a light (via real-life footage) on the actual work of Andrés and his team.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

That Damn Michael Che season 2 (HBO Max)

HBO’s acclaimed comedy series, That Damn Michael Che, returns to HBO Max for a second season this weekend.

Once again fronted by the titular comic, the series’ new episodes will each focus on a single topical theme – religion, race and so on – and use yet more sketches and vignettes to illustrate the often hilarious reality of mundane everyday situations.

Guest stars in season 1 included Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens and Billy Porter, so it’s a safe bet to assume that That Damn Michael Che season 2 will feature appearances from plenty more household names.

Now available to stream on HBO Max.