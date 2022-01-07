7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend

Audio player loading…

Happy New Year, folks! We’re excited to see a whole host of exciting new movies and TV shows, from House of the Dragon to The Batman , arrive on our screens throughout 2022 – but we’ll have to forgive the streaming giants for being a little slow out of the blocks this first January weekend.

That’s not to say there isn’t any new content to enjoy over the next few days. The excellent Zendaya-led drama Euphoria returns for a second season this Sunday, while George Clooney’s latest directorial feature, the Tender Bar, comes to Prime Video.

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven biggest movies and TV shows available to stream on the likes of Netflix , HBO Max , Prime Video and more this weekend. Rest assured: it can only get better from here.

Euphoria season 2 (HBO Max)

Undoubtedly the biggest of this weekend’s arrivals is Euphoria, which returns to HBO Max for its long-awaited second season.

Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria’s debut season followed a group of high school students as they struggle with pressures of love, drugs and social media in the modern age.

Expect more of the same poignant drama from the show’s new episodes, which will see Zendaya reprise her role as Rue Bennett, alongside fellow returnees Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid and Hunter Schafer. Episode one will be available to stream on HBO Max in the US (and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK) from Sunday.

Available to stream on HBO Max, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from Sunday

The Tender Bar (Prime Video)

Fresh from his latest directorial feature, The Midnight Sky, George Clooney gets back behind the camera once again for The Tender Bar, which lands on Prime Video this weekend.

An adaptation of Pulitzer-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer's memoir of the same name, this one follows the young J.R. (Tye Sheridan) as he takes refuge in a local pub to escape his chaotic home life. Ben Affleck plays his uncle, Charlie, a bartender who introduces J.R. to the bar’s colorful regulars – all of whom share their words of wisdom with the troubled teen.

That plot makes The Tender Bar sound like a dull ride, but it actually looks like a wholesome and potentially inspirational showcase of human decency – a perfect way to kick off the new year.

Now available to stream on Prime Video

Search Party season 5 (HBO Max)

The fifth and final season of HBO’s mystery sitcom, Search Party, comes to HBO Max this Friday, with the likes of Jeff Goldblum and Kathy Griffin in tow as new characters.

Season 5 will see Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter into a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum) after she (spoilers!) recovers from her near-death experience at the end of season 4 – though things don’t go exactly as planned.

Naturally, she brings her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew along for the ride, too, so expect more of the same midtown mayhem. All 10 episodes of Search Party’s fifth season are available to stream now on HBO Max.

Now available to stream on HBO Max in the US

A Discovery of Witches season 3 (Shudder)

Coming to Shudder, AMC+, Sky and NOW TV this Saturday is the third and final season of popular fantasy series A Discovery of Witches.

In the final episodes of the show's previous season, Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) discover tragedy upon returning from their trip to 1590. In season 3, the pair are tasked with finding the missing pages from the Book of Life – and, of course, the Book itself – before it's too late.

Episode one will be available to stream from Saturday, with the remaining six arriving in weekly instalments.

Now available to stream on Shudder, AMC+, Sky and NOW TV

Indivisible: Healing Hate (Paramount Plus)

To coincide with the event’s one-year anniversary, Homeland's Mandy Patinkin narrates this six-part series investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

Indivisible: Healing Hate will trace the origins of anti-government extremism in the US and examine the ways in which a deadly series of historical events culminated in the violent storming of the country’s seat of power.

We doubt this one will be an easy watch, but judging by Patinkin’s preview of the series (which you’ll find above), it looks to be a necessary one.

Now available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US

The Righteous Gemstones season 2 (HBO Max)

Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Eric Roberts are among the guests for the long-delayed second season of HBO's cult comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones.

Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine all reprise their roles in the titular dysfunctional family, with season 2 finding the televangelists threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

The Righteous Gemstones has already been renewed for a third season, which bodes well for the quality of its sophomore outing, airing on Sunday.

Available to stream on HBO Max from Sunday

The Wasteland (Netflix)

For the first time in the many, many months we’ve been doing these weekly roundups, Netflix doesn’t have a high-ticket item in the pipeline for the weekend. Instead, viewers can enjoy a selection of new foreign movies hitting the streamer over the coming days.

We’ve chosen to highlight The Wasteland, a Spanish-language thriller following an isolated family whose tranquil lives are disturbed by a terrifying creature. From what we can tell from its trailer, this one looks to be a Robert Eggers-esque horror designed to get under your skin.

The Wasteland is available to stream now on Netflix in both dubbed and original-language versions.

Now available to stream on Netflix