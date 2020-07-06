6 new movies and shows on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more this week

Looking for something to watch this week? It's a solid seven days for streaming services, with Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max all having something new to check out this week. Below, we've rounded up a selection of movies and shows you can stream over the coming days, and we'll explain how to watch them whether you're in the US, UK or Australia (or if regional restrictions rule it out).

This isn't Netflix's biggest new week for TV shows – expect the remaining weeks of July to heat up with the release of Cursed (July 17) and The Umbrella Academy season 2 (July 31) – but it does have a big new action movie to watch starring Charlize Theron.

Here are the highlights of what you can stream this week on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV Plus.

The Old Guard (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The week's big Netflix movie is an action film starring Charlize Theron as an immortal warrior, leading a cell of similarly-powered super folk in defending the world against threats to mankind. After their cover is blown, though, and their ability to live forever becomes common knowledge, the group is under serious threat.

This doesn't look like a challenging watch as Netflix action movies go, and the review consensus is mostly positive so far. Let's hope it's more like Extraction on Netflix than The Last Days of American Crime.

Streaming on Netflix from July 10

Palm Springs (Hulu)

The week's most acclaimed movie is Hulu's Palm Springs, a romantic comedy starring Brooklyn Nine Nine/The Lonely Island's Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) and JK Simmons, which currently has 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It's about a couple of people stuck together in a Groundhog Day-style time loop, living out the same day of a friend's wedding over and over again. It looks like a ton of fun, based on the lively trailer above. Hulu paid a whopping $22 million for the rights to this film.

Annoyingly, this one doesn't have a UK or Australian release date yet, but hopefully it releases on VOD soon.

Streaming on Hulu from July 10

Stateless (Netflix)

(Image credit: Ben King/Netflix)

This high-profile Australian series is releasing internationally on Netflix this week. It's about four people from different backgrounds who find their complicated lives intertwining in the least likely of places: a desert-based Australian immigration center. It features a big name cast, with Cate Blanchett, Yvonne Strahovski and Jai Courtney among the recognizable faces here. Stateless received critical acclaim when it premiered earlier this year in its native country, so it's well worth checking out if you're ready for a weighty drama this week.

Streaming on Netflix from July 8

Little Voice (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus has quietly had a busy year for originals. From games-themed sitcom Mythic Quest to animated musical comedy Central Park, it's stacking up plenty of originals for subscribers to check out. The latest is this JJ Abrams-produced romantic-looking series about a young aspiring singer in New York, featuring original music.

Streaming on Apple TV Plus from July 10

Close Enough (HBO Max)

The creator of acclaimed Cartoon Network series Regular Show returns with this animated show about an LA-based house full of 30-somethings living muddled lives. It's new streaming service HBO Max's first adult animated comedy, and it was originally planned for release a couple of years ago. It looks like it's worth checking out, based on the trailer above, if you're a fan of the likes of Bob's Burgers or American Dad.

Frustratingly, like all of HBO Max's originals to date, this one doesn't have a UK or Australian release date yet.

Streaming on HBO Max from July 9

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

This new travel show features handsome actor Zac Efron investigating new ecological innovations in the modern world, like the giant 'fart bag' mentioned in the trailer above. It's still got traditional travel show elements, though, like Efron trying different types of food across the world, and it features plenty of shots of the titular star with his shirt off, if that makes this series seem any more appealing.