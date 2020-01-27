50GB data for £15/pm SIM only deal tops BT, Sky, Vodafone and Virgin for value

Anyone currently on the lookout for a brand new SIM only deal is pretty spoilt for choice right now. Even with the likes of EE, Three, Virgin and BT throwing their hat into the ring for your attention, one lesser-known brand is standing tall above all of them.

Smarty Mobile, a Three owned brand, has been offering up two SIM only deals that have hit the perfect balance between cost and data for a while now. The cheaper of the two gets you 30GB for £10 a month with the more expensive going for 50GB for £15.

On top of that pretty excellent value, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts meaning you can stay for 1 month, 8 months, 1 year, 45 years...you get the idea. We've listed both of these Smarty plans below as well as picking out its biggest competition.

Smarty's cheap SIM only deals:

30GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Need a cheap SIMO deal? This may well be the best option around. You're getting a massive 30GB of data for just £10. That makes this one of the best offers at this price we've ever seen and only gets better thanks to the flexible 1-month contracts.

50GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

If you're having doubts whether 30GB will handle your penchant for box-set binging, Spotify streaming and social media scrolling away from Wi-Fi, then an extra fiver a month gives you a beauty of a boost all the way up to 50GB. And if you like the idea of unlimited data without the commitment, then Smarty will do that on rolling monthly contracts for £20 a month.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name that's giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you got over Christmas.

What other SIM only deals are out there?

50GB still not enough data for you or just like the comfort that an unlimited data tariff provides? Then Three's unlimited plan for £18 a month is still looking like the obvious place to go. And if it's the fastest possible 4G speeds you require, then you'll be buoyed to hear that EE has just improved its best SIMO offers and now gives 60GB of monthly data for £20.

And, if you're really on a budget, you can go even cheaper with the UK's cheapest SIMO from iD. That will bring your bills all the way down to just £5 per month.