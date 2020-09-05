Kentucky Derby live stream 2020: how to watch today's Triple Crown race from anywhere

Arguably the most prestigious event on the global horse racing calendar, the 2020 Kentucky Derby finally takes place this week, having been shunted from its regular May date over the coronavirus pandemic. A quickly arranged virtual version of the race proved a big hit and raised lots of money for charity earlier in the year, but nothing beats the real thing. While there won't be spectators at Churchill Downs this year, viewers can still expect the same intense race action over 1.25 miles which has earned the event the nickname of "the most exciting two minutes in sports". Read on for your guide to getting a 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Kentucky Derby cheat sheet Beaming in from the Churchill Downs race course in Louisville, Kentucky, the Derby is going to be shown on NBC if you live in the US. The 2020 Kentucky Derby undercard kicks off at 3pm ET/ 12pm with the main event set to take place at 7.01pm ET / 4.01pm PT. That makes it a post time of 12.01am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning for UK racing fans.

The grade I stakes races is for just 20 three-year-old thoroughbreds who will run the one and a quarter mile dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

The purse for this year's race has decreased by a cool $1million to $2 million thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, but Saturday's prize still stands as one of the most generous in the sport.

The highest qualifying point holder and outright favourite for this year's race is Tiz the Law with a massive 372 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. Ridden by Manny Franco, the New York-based horse has chalked up wins in the Belmont Stakes, Travers Stakes and Florida Derby, however, his one and only career loss came on this course last November.

Ellis Park Derby winner Art Collector is hovering around as second favourite with most bookies, with five-time Derby winner Bob Baffert’s Authentic, Shared Belief winner Thousand Words and the John Shirreffs-trained Honor A.P. also being heavily backed.

Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting a Kentucky Derby live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2020: US live stream

If you live in the US, you'll be wanting to tune in to NBC where there's coverage of the whole event, including Saturday's prep, red carpet, and then the Derby itself.

If you prefer to watch the race on your computer or laptop, remember that the whole event will be streamed live online at nbcsports.com/live starting at 2.30pm ET/11.30am PT on Saturday, September 5.

For those on the go, NBC will stream this year’s Derby on mobile via the official NBC app . It's worth noting that with both of these options you will have to sign in using your cable provider’s information for full access.

If you've got a cable subscription but happen to not be in the US when the Derby takes place, the best way to get access to your feed is by using a VPN. Below you'll find all the information on how to download and use a VPN to watch the race.

How to watch in the US without cable

If you don't have a cable subscription, fear not, because there are other options that will allow you to watch NBC without having to subscribe to it.

FuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries NBC and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment.

Sling TV's Orange package meanwhile also includes NBC and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month.

How to get a Kentucky Derby live stream from outside your country

With your watching options covered for the US, Canada and UK in this article, you'd think that's all you need to know, right? Well sure...unless you're abroad this weekend.

Try to tune in from overseas and you'll soon discover that your coverage is geo-blocked. Annoying, but your race is not yet run.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.View Deal

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2020: Canada live stream

If you're wanting to tune in to the Kentucky Derby 2020 from Canada, you'll want to head over to TSN1, which has full coverage of the event including all the build up from 2.30pm ET.

Much like your American counterparts, TSN offers a desktop viewing experience at TSN.ca, and through the official TSN app. Again, like your neighbors to the south, you'll need a subscription in order to watch this way.

How to watch a Kentucky Derby live stream in the UK

You can watch all the Kentucky Derby live stream action you can handle on the Sky Sports Racing channel. The great news is that you don't need a full Sky Sports plan to watch...this station is available on the basic level of Sky TV.

Want to watch but don't want to subscribe to Sky just for one race? Then you may find Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as the racing action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more.

Coverage from Churchill Downs begins at 9.15pm BST on Sky Sports Racing.