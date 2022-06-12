Queen's Club Championships live stream 2022: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

King of Queen's Andy Murray is one of a host of stars in action at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships, the younger sibling of the other grass tennis event just down the road in West London. Matteo Berrettini is back to defend his title, while Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz, two of the hottest young prospects on the ATP Tour, are also hoping to make their mark on the turf. Read on to find out how to watch a Queen's Club Championships live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.
Dates: Monday, June 13 - Sunday, June 19
Daily start times: 12pm BST (local) / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm AEST
Venue: Queen's Club, London
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Global live streams: Tennis Channel via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab) (US) | TSN (CA) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ)
Despite the wealth of top-level names in competition, there's no doubt that Murray, who's won the tournament a record five times, is still the star attraction in W14. The Scotsman, now 35, is looking to limber up and build some momentum ahead of what may be his last ever Wimbledon later this month.
But with the quality of the field this high, there are no guarantees of a deep run. World No.10 Berrettini is a physical specimen who not only won Queen's last year but went on to reach the Wimbledon final, while Ruud's wonderful run to the French Open showpiece a fortnight ago has seen his ranking rise to a career-best world No.6.
Fritz is another player to keep an eye on, as are last year's runner-up Cameron Norrie, fierce competitor Diego Schwartzman, and the resurgent Marin Cilic, who's rediscovered his best tennis at the age of 33.
It's time to get into the grass-court mindset. Keep reading to discover how you can watch a 2022 Queen's Club Championships live stream from wherever you are this week - starting with how to watch the Queen's Club Championships for FREE in the UK.
How to watch 2022 Queen's Club Championships: live stream tennis for FREE in the UK
Tennis fans in the UK can watch the Queen's Club Championships for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button.
BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Away from the UK right now? No worries:
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
Coverage typically begins at 12pm BST, continuing through the afternoons and into the early evenings.
The Queen's tennis action is also being shown on Amazon Prime Video, which offers new users a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.
Watch a Queen's Club Championships live stream from outside your country
For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the tennis.
But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.
By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.
Use a VPN to watch a Queen's Club Championships live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN to watch 2022 Queen's Club Championships
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.
How to watch 2022 Queen's Club Championships tennis: live stream in the US
In the US, coverage of the Queen's Club Championships comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows loads more tennis action throughout the season.
Play typically starts at 7am ET / 4am PT each day, continuing into the afternoons.
How to watch Queen's Club Championships without cable
If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab), which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package, each of which costs $35 per month.
Whichever package you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV with a $10 discount. (opens in new tab)
A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan (opens in new tab), which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $69.99 per month.
New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).
How to live stream Queen's Club Championships 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada
In Canada, you can watch the Queen's Club Championships on TSN.
If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Queen's tennis live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
Play typically starts at 7am ET / 4am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoons.
If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.
How to watch Queen's Club Championships: live stream tennis in Australia
beIN Sports has the rights to show Queen's tennis in Australia, with play typically starting at 9pm AEST each evening.
If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab).
That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab).
After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.
How to watch Queen's Club Championships: live stream tennis in New Zealand
Live Queen's Club Championships coverage in New Zealand is being provided by Sky Sport (opens in new tab), with play typically beginning at 11pm NZST each evening, continuing through the night.
Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).