LG G5 tips and tricks

LG has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the LG G5, at this year's Mobile World Congress – and it's much more than a simple iterative update from the LG G4.

It has an innovative modular design that enables you add even more features to the handset, as well as a premium aluminium body and a number of companion devices – called 'LG Friends' – which connect to the LG G5 to further expand the functionality of this awesome new smartphone.

If you're planning on being first in line to buy the LG G5 when it launches, we've got a number of tips and tricks to help you get the most out of the new handset.