OnePlus 10 Pro live stream: how to watch the OnePlus launch

The OnePlus 10 Pro is about to launch – for the second time, but this time it’s a global launch rather than just one for China.

The event kicks off on Thursday March 31 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, or at 1am Friday 1 AEDT, and if you’d like to watch it live you can – we’ll explain how below.

You might understandably be wondering whether it’s worth tuning in though, given that we already know all the specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but there are still a few things that we don’t know, including how much it will actually cost.

So if you’ve got your eyes on OnePlus’s cutting-edge 2022 flagship then it’s worth seeing exactly what the company has in store – and how much it will set you back.

How to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch live stream

We’re expecting OnePlus to host a video on YouTube for the launch live stream via its official YouTube channel, though at the time of writing only the company's Indian-region YouTube channel has a listing.

It’s possible that the video will also be viewable on the company’s website, as there’s a page dedicated to the OnePlus 10 Pro launch, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed whether you’ll be able to tune in from there.

Whether you tune in live or not, make sure to keep an eye on TechRadar too, as we’ll be running a live blog and covering the launch in full, complete with our expert analysis.