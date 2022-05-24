How to watch This Is Us season 6 finale online – stream the last ever episode from anywhere

Well, this is it. It's time to bid farewell to 'The Big Three' and the rest of the Pearson family as This is Us comes to an end. After six years of Super Bowl Sundays, banana muffins with Twinkie frosting, Pilgrim Rick, and too many tear-sodden tissues to count, This is Us reaches its conclusion with "The Big Three [coming] to new understandings about life". Tune into the final episode of This is Us with our guide on how to watch This is Us season 6 finale online where you are.

*This is Us season 6 spoilers below*

Last week's penultimate episode saw The Big Three say goodbye to their mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), following her long illness with Alzheimer's, with Moore describing the eighteenth and final episode of This is Us as more of an epilogue. As Kevin, Kate, and Randall attend their mother's funeral, the This is Us finale promises a lookback on the Pearson family through the decades.

Featuring scenes that were filmed in preparation several years ago, This is Us is a show that hasn't shied away from showing the realities of life with its ups and downs.

Talking about the final episode, Moore went on to say, "People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly...need to abandon that idea." Instead viewers should expect "the beauty of the quiet, simple, seemingly mundane moments of this family's life." Grab your tissues. Here's how to watch This is Us season 6 finale online from anywhere.

More great TV on Peacock: how to watch Angelyne

How to watch This Is Us season 6 finale online in the US

Other ways to watch This is Us season 6 without cable

For a cable-like alternative, Sling TV hosts NBC as a part of the roster of Sling TV channels hosted on the service. Get the Sling Orange plan to watch This is Us on NBC and get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab).

You can also watch the final episode of This is Us on Hulu the day after it airs, joining Hulu's library of excellent entertainment, including other heart-wrenching TV shows like Conversations with Friends and The Handmaid's Tale. Better still, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day Hulu free trial.

How to watch This Is Us season 6 online from outside your country

Out of the country but don't want to miss out on a the final ever episode with the Pearson family? Unfortunately, geo-blocks will make it impossible to connect to any VoD provider you’re subscribed to back home.

Luckily there’s an easy fix. Downloading a VPN means you could watch This is Us season 6 finale online, no matter where you find yourself. It’s a simple piece of software that alters your IP address, overcoming the barrier of regional restrictions so you can access individual episodes live or on-demand from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch This Is Us online from anywhere

How to watch This is Us season 6 finale online in Canada

(opens in new tab) If you're in Canada, you'll be able to tune into the final episode of This is Us on CTV. The episode, titled 'US', will air at the same time as in the US at 9pm ET/PT on May 24. And, if you’re otherwise engaged when the show draws to a close, you can catch-up through its on-demand service (opens in new tab) – although you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Looking to binge the previous five seasons? Netflix Canada has you covered, with membership starting at CND$9.99 a month. Canadian residents heading south of the border or leaving the country will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch This is Us season 6 online in the UK

How to watch This Is Us season 6: stream every new episode online in Australia for free