How to get the Android 12 beta on your smartphone

After months of developer betas, Google finally announced the official, public Android 12 beta today at Google IO 2021. You can download it right now, provided you have a compatible phone – but for the first time, the first beta will be available to handsets from over a half-dozen different phonemakers.

During the May 18 keynote, Google devs explained how Android 12 will make Android phones more customizable than ever before, letting you personalize your colors across your UI and notifications. It also adds redesigned widgets, smoother animations, improved privacy features, and other improvements.

We expect Android 12 to launch officially in September 2021, around the launch of the Google Pixel 6. So downloading the public beta now would give you five extra months of Google's cutting-edge software improvements – though admittedly with more bugs and incomplete features than a stable Android 11 build.

If you're excited to let your creative side fly and make your Android OS fit your personality, we're here to help you download the new beta – and determine if your Android phone can (or should) run it.

Which phones can download the Android 12 beta?

During the Google IO 2021 presentation, we learned the Android 12 beta would be available today on most Pixels. We also know that Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE will add the beta to some of their phones soon. Here's a non-exhaustive list of handsets that are confirmed compatible with the Android 12 beta:

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Nokia X20

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i / 11X Pro

Samsung, Nokia, Huawei and other OEMs appear to be sitting the beta out, at least for now.

Any Pixel from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5 should be able to download the public beta. Older Google phones like the Pixel 2 shouldn't have access, though you can check for yourself on the beta page.

The easiest way to check if your phone is eligible is to go to the beta website and see if your phone appears under Devices.

How to download the Android 12 beta

Go to the Android Program Beta website, where you'll need to log into your Google account. Once logged in, click Devices to scroll down to any Eligible devices associated with your Gmail.

Choose Opt In under the phone you want to register for the beta. Read the disclaimer carefully: it'll inform you that if you install the beta, 'you will not be able to unenroll and revert back to a lower public release version of Android without first wiping all locally saved data on your device. You may also encounter issues restoring a backup.'

In other words, don't sign up for the beta unless you (A) have a backup of your phone files saved and (B) are prepared to use Android 12 and deal with any bugs until the final version launches officially.

Click Select and enroll. You'll then have to wait until your phone receives the update. At that point, you should receive a notification that it's ready to install, but you can also check manually in Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates.

Once the download is ready, start the installation. We'd also recommend plugging in your phone so it doesn't die mid-download. Once the software is updated, your phone will restart automatically. Then you'll have access to the Android 12 beta!