20 tips for getting more out of Cortana on Windows 10

With the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft has brought its smart digital assistant Cortana to the desktop (as well as the laptop and the tablet) - so we can all start talking to our computers. If you're feeling a little confused about just why that might be of use to you, we're here to help with some select Cortana tips and tricks.

Cortana takes over search duties on Windows 10 from the taskbar, so you can speak or type out your queries about anything from the height of your favourite celebrities to the short-term weather forecast. Cortana goes way beyond searches though - it can handle reminders, settings, messages and more.