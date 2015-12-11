How to use Cortana on an Android Phone

Although Cortana, Microsoft's virtual assistant, has been helping owners of Windows 10 and Windows Phone devices for a while now, it has just been made available to Android owners as well.

While Google has its own voice-activated virtual assistant – Google Now – it isn't quite as feature-rich as Cortana, and now if you own an Android device you don't have to miss out any longer.

Here's how you can download, install and use Cortana on an Android Phone.