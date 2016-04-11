How to use Groove Music

Groove Music is Microsoft's answer to iTunes and comes included with Windows 10. It offers a way for you to build and access your music collection, and, as with any good music player, it allows you to create playlists using your library of tracks.

Playlists are the digital equivalent of cassette 'mix tapes', and allow you to get creative with your music selection. And in this tutorial, we show you how easy it is to get to grips with them.

Even if you haven't used Groove Music before, its standard controls should be fairly familiar. When you click on a song to play it, you'll see its details appear along the bottom edge of the Groove window. The album cover art is displayed, along with song and artist info, a progress bar and standard playback controls.

For more cool things you can do with Windows 10, watch our video below that highlights 5 of the best features.