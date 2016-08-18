How to personalize Cortana

First introduced on handsets running Windows Phone, Microsoft's virtual personal assistant Cortana arrived on the desktop with the launch of Windows 10.

Named after an artificial intelligence from science fiction game series Halo, Cortana is much more than just a search tool – it also manages your calendar, tracks packages and even tells jokes.

Cortana packs in more features than Apple's assistant Siri, or Google Now, and you can make it even more personal by customising your settings to reflect your interests, activities and preferences.

It works together with Microsoft's wealth of programs and tools to help you get even more from your PC. Let's get started!