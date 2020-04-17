Wine and beer delivery services: the best alcohol delivery near you right now

Looking for some beer or wine delivery in the US and UK? We've been looking also, and luckily, we've got all the best alcohol delivery services listed right here and ready to share with you.

Thanks to the ongoing lockdown, wine, beer and alcohol delivery services are seeing record numbers of visitors on their sites - much like many food delivery services, and unfortunately, many of them have had trouble fulfilling orders. Not to worry though, because we've tracked down the alcohol delivery services that are still delivering, and yes, still have plenty of beer or wine in stock, so it's all good if you haven't put your weekend order in yet. What's more, we've also been able to find some great little coupons, sales and alcohol deals for you, our readers, which we've gone and added into the details below where applicable.

So, no matter what flavor of beer, alcohol, wine or cocktail you're looking for, we're sure you'll find the right alcohol delivery sites for you. Read on below to see our current recommendations for the best beer and wine delivery that's still available and maybe while you're at it check out our pizza delivery article too - because we all know Pizza is the perfect companion to a nice brew.

US alcohol delivery

Wine, beer and spirit delivery in the US

Drizly: Wine, beer and liquor delivery in under 60 minutes

Drizly is the GrubHub of alcohol. It brings together all your local stores into one handy delivery hub and is really convenient if you need something right now. You'll have to enter your address to see what's available, but there are hundreds of potential options including beer, wine, and liquor - all delivered via your local shops within minutes.

Wine.com: $20 off first order over $100 for new customers

If it's wine you're after then look no further - new customers can now get $20 off their first order over $100 using the code NEW2020. To redeem this code, make sure you click on the banner at the top of the screen after following the link. Wine.com boasts to have the widest selection of any wine store in the world and judging that their inventory currently stands at over nine thousand different wines, we wouldn't argue with that claim at all.

Winc: 50% off when you buy four bottles of wine

Winc is an online wine delivery service that lets you choose between one-off purchases and a monthly subscription service - starting at three bottles for $39, plus $9 shipping. The unique selling point for Winc is its custom taste profiling, where the service will recommend wines based on a quick preference quiz. If you're interested in becoming a member you can get $20 off your first shipment of four bottles, though you can still get one-off alcohol deliveries if needed.

WSJWine: Save up to $190 on a 12-bottle wine box

If it’s strictly wine you’re after then WSJWine currently has an offer on the introductory 12-wine box for just $69.99 - throwing in two free bottles and stemless glasses. This offer comes with the wine club subscription though, so make sure you cancel it if you just want a one-off box. And if you’re just looking for the odd box or two, then they’re also still delivering currently.

Virgin Wines | 12 select wines for $79.99

Save $100 and get 3 extra bottles of red with the above introductory offer from Virgin Wines on their Wines Club subscription. Shipping is free and you've got no obligation to carry on the subscription after you've received your first box. If you just want to buy individual bottles, you can still do that on their browse wines menu, all deliveries occur a flat fee of $19 however - so it's much cheaper to buy in bulk overall.

UK alcohol delivery

Wine, beer and spirit delivery in the UK

The Bottle Club: 5% off £30 orders w/ code PUBSCLOSED5

Wines, beers, ciders, spirits and all things in between are all still available on the Bottle Club this week - and with a handy 5% off saving on orders over £30 to boot. Make sure you use the code PUBSCLOSED5 at the checkout to redeem this offer. If you're going to stock up then free delivery is also offered for orders over £100, though note they currently don't deliver on Saturdays.

The Drink Shop: 20% off selected wine, beer and liquors

Good news - The Drink Shop is still open, offering 20% off on selected booze, and yes, still delivering. Head over to the online store now to check out its selections on lagers, ciders, wines, spirits, mixers and everything in between.

Amazon UK: Browse all wine, beer and spirits

Amazon aren't just a tech and book retailer - They've got a whole grocery section that includes a massive range of alcoholic beverages. What sets Amazon apart from other retailers is their prime delivery of course - perfect if you need a to get your hands on a bottle or keg in double-quick time.

Vinatis: Up to 28% off select bottles of wine

Wine retailer Vinatis is currently offering free wine delivery on all orders over £150, as well as discounts of up to 28% on select bottles over in its flash sale. The company has a wide range of whites, reds, roses and sparkling wines in stock today, and is also offering a £5 off voucher if you sign up for its newsletter.

Beer Hawk | Free delivery on beer orders over £50

If you're a beer aficionado then look no further than Beer Hawk - currently your best bet if you're looking for a keg or the latest craft beers. This retailer is currently donating £1 of every beer delivery order to support hospitality workers affected by pub and bar closures brought about by the COVID-19 crisis - even more reason to browse its excellent selection.

Still looking for wine, beer or liquor? We've got some other great alcohol delivery services to consider in the UK right here.