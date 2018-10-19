The cheapest iPhone XR unlocked SIM-free prices in October 2018

iPhone XR Fact File Release date: October 26 2018

Launch price: $749 / £749 / AU$1,229

Platform: iOS 12

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 12MP / 7MP TrueDepth

Screen: 6.1-inch, 1792x828

Battery: 2,942mAh

Colours: Blue, White, Black, Yellow, Coral, Red

Read TechRadar's hands on iPhone XR review

The Apple iPhone XR has been unveiled as a way to grab a new all-screen iPhone with a large display at a relatively affordable price. Despite this being less than the other new iPhone options, which feature OLED rather than LCD displays, you still want the best price for your new XR. You've come to the right place.

For your money, the iPhone XR offers a stunning and huge 6.1-inch screen with that iconic top-notch housing the front-facing TrueDepth camera. This is able to use the latest FaceID tech to let you unlock your phone by simply looking at it. You also get a 12MP rear camera, zippy A12 Bionic CPU and IP67 water resistance.

Of course you could splash out more on an iPhone XS or XS Max, or go even cheaper and get last year's iPhone X or iPhone 8. Your options are many and all listed in our best iPhone deals page.

If you want the iPhone XR specifically, then you can get it SIM-free to find yourself the best network deal for the ultimate overall saving. Grab a low cost SIM only deal (UK only) and you could make a decent saving over contract plans. Plus, if you're reading this in the UK, you can also get a £10 Currys/PC World voucher if you buy the deal at Carphone warehouse - just follow this link and fill in your email address to take advantage of the offer.

Today's cheapest iPhone XR unlocked / SIM free prices: