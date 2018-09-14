The best Apple Watch 4 deals and prices in September 2018

It's only just been announced, but we've rounded up the latest Apple Watch 4 deals and pre-order prices so you can get the new smartwatch as soon as possible. You can order today ahead of the September 21 release date.

The Apple Watch 4 comes in a few different forms. The cheapest option is the GPS version, but there's also a cellular 4G version to consider if you want your smartwatch to function like a phone too.

The Apple Watch Series 4 makes some big improvements over the older Series 3 model, making it more than worth the upgrade if you're using an older model of Apple Watch. Or, if this is your first Apple Watch, you're diving in at what many are calling the best smartwatch yet.

The watch face has a larger screen, losing those large black bezels and it feels less 'chunky' than older models. Fitness fans will appreciate the improved heart-rate monitor and there's even a built-in ECG monitor (a world first on a smartwatch). With a watch this good, you're going to using it a lot every day, so the improved 18-hour battery will let you get through the whole day without worrying about recharging it.

Apple Watch 4

OS: watchOS 5 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S4 dual-core | Onboard storage: 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Cellular (some models)

Larger display

Better battery

More health and fitness features

Prices on the standard GPS Apple Watch 4 start at $399/£399/AU$599. If the prices below are a little steep for your liking, you may want to take a look at our main Apple Watch deals page as prices typically tumble on older generations once a new version hits the streets. For now though, these are the best Apple Watch 4 deals.

Today's best Apple Watch 4 GPS deals ? £399 View £399 View £429 View £429 View Show More Deals

Apple Watch 4 GPS Cellular/4G

If you want to make and receive phone calls on your new Apple Watch 4 then you'll need to opt for one of the cellular models (sometimes called 4G models in the UK). You can buy these versions on their own for usually an extra $100/£100/AU$150, or you can get a mobile-style contract with a network provider. We'll endeavour to bring you the latest prices for as many options as possible with our price comparison technology.

In the US, your usual big networks are keen for you to splash the monthly cash with them. AT&T, Sprint Wireless, T-Mobile US, Verizon Wireless C Spire and US Cellular are supported.

In the UK, previous generations of Apple Watch were exclusive to the EE network, but things are opening up with the Apple Watch Series 4 as you can now get it on Vodafone too.

Australian Apple Watch 4 buyers can link up with Optus, Telstra and VHA (Vodafone).