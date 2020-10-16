The best iPhone 12 deals to pre-order

Well, Apple's back! iPhone 12 deals have been announced and are now available to pre-order. With a number of improvements in key areas, this could be the perfect upgrade for most fans of Apple.

While it isn't the cheapest of the four new iPhones (the 'Mini' version will be available in November), the iPhone 12 does feel like the best value of the bunch in terms of value, attractively blending specs and price.

But what kind of specs are you getting? Well, along with the rest of the iPhone 12 range, the handset is 5G enabled, features Apple's new and market-leading A14 Bionic chip and has a dual-lens camera with an improved low-light ability.

In essence, iPhone 12 deals are incremental updates on iPhone 11 deals with a few new clever features like a magnetic wireless charge tool and of course, the game changer for Apple, that 5G connectivity.

Unlike many Android brands, Apple won't be including a free gift for pre-orders. However, we have dug around the internet and found all of the best iPhone 12 deals for pre-order, you can find them all below.

Check out the best mobile phone deals you can buy today

See the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals available right now

Compare phone contracts with no upfront costs to save money at the start

Compare the best iPhone 12 deals

The best iPhone 12 deals so far:

iPhone 12: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £260 upfront | 72GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

Most of the iPhone 12 contracts that have come out so far push your monthly costs way up high. But if you would rather bring them back down to earth, this deal will cost you just £39 a month. However, to get them that low, you do have to spend £260 upfront. While that is a lot, it makes this cheaper than a lot of deals in the £50+ region. And Mobiles.co.uk will even throw in 72GB of data.View Deal

Trading in your old phone for money off the iPhone 12:

Looking to sneak the costs down on the iPhone 12? Luckily this is easy to do if you've still got your previous phone and it's in good nick, as you can sell it on platforms like Sellmymobile.

It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the iPhone 8 as an example, you can get up to £183 for a working device or £98 for a completely broken device. Or if you have an iPhone 8, you could earn up to £116.



Want to know more? Check out our how to sell my phone guide

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone

iPhone 12 brief review

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 in brief review Apple's brand new device is here. Screen size: 6.1-inches | Resolution: 1170 x 2532 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | OS: IOS 14 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: | Weight: 164g New improved processor High-end camera 5G-enabled Similar to the iPhone 11

The new iPhone 12 is at its core an incremental update on the iPhone 12. Other than the fact Apple has now joined the world of 5G and a clever new Magsafe feature for wireless charging, there aren't a whole load of unique new features.

However, Apple has significantly improved the camera, especially when it comes to low light shots and video. It has also introduced its A14 Bionic chip, the fastest processor in any of its phones.

Elsewhere, the design of the phone has been re-done. It has made the bezel smaller and squared off the sides (making it look rather iPhone 5-ish).

SIM-free iPhone 12 deals

Contracts aren't for everyone and if you have an existing SIM plan or are looking to scout out the best SIM only deals, getting a SIM-free iPhone 12 deal could be the best way to go.

Prices start at £799 for the 64GB model but go up to £840 for 128GB and £949 for the 256GB model. While that is more expensive than last year's iPhone 11, Apple is cramming 5G into that price.