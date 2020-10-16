The best iPhone 12 deals to pre-order

Well, Apple's back! iPhone 12 deals have been announced and are now available to pre-order. With a number of improvements in key areas, this could be the perfect upgrade for most fans of Apple.
While it isn't the cheapest of the four new iPhones (the 'Mini' version will be available in November), the iPhone 12 does feel like the best value of the bunch in terms of value, attractively blending specs and price.
But what kind of specs are you getting? Well, along with the rest of the iPhone 12 range, the handset is 5G enabled, features Apple's new and market-leading A14 Bionic chip and has a dual-lens camera with an improved low-light ability.
In essence, iPhone 12 deals are incremental updates on iPhone 11 deals with a few new clever features like a magnetic wireless charge tool and of course, the game changer for Apple, that 5G connectivity.
Unlike many Android brands, Apple won't be including a free gift for pre-orders. However, we have dug around the internet and found all of the best iPhone 12 deals for pre-order, you can find them all below.
Compare the best iPhone 12 deals
The best iPhone 12 deals so far:
iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £26.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 75GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £50pm
This iPhone 12 deal from Affordable Mobiles is already discounted and its exclusively for you readers of TechRadar. Use the code TR30 and you'll knock the upfront cost down to £26.99. That's paired with £50 a month, getting you 40GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - not bad at all for a new Apple release!View Deal
iPhone 12: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £260 upfront | 72GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £39pm
Most of the iPhone 12 contracts that have come out so far push your monthly costs way up high. But if you would rather bring them back down to earth, this deal will cost you just £39 a month. However, to get them that low, you do have to spend £260 upfront. While that is a lot, it makes this cheaper than a lot of deals in the £50+ region. And Mobiles.co.uk will even throw in 72GB of data.View Deal
iPhone 12: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39.99pm + £40 gift card
Apple didn't include any free gifts with pre-orders so Carphone is doing it itself. With this iPhone 12 deal, you're getting a £40 gift card that you can use at giftcloud, Uber Eats or Nike. The deal itself is also excellent, offering 20GB of data on the iPhone 12 for just £39.99 a month and £99.99 upfront.
View Deal
iPhone 12: at Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £33 for the first six months, then £66 a month
Three is offering what looks to be the most unique iPhone 12 deal out the doors. For an unlimited data, calls and texts plan, you're only paying £33 for the first six months. While those bills double to £66 for the next 18 months, it still works out as one of the cheapest ways to get unlimited data!
View Deal
iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £23.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £49pm
It's Affordable Mobiles again with that lovely exclusive code. After you use TR30 at the checkout you'll be paying just £23.99 upfront. Pair that with the £49 a month and the 60GB of data on offer and this smashes all over O2 contracts out of the water, and is even a contender for best iPhone 12 deal so far.
View Deal
Trading in your old phone for money off the iPhone 12:
Looking to sneak the costs down on the iPhone 12? Luckily this is easy to do if you've still got your previous phone and it's in good nick, as you can sell it on platforms like Sellmymobile.
It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.
In terms of what you can earn, taking the iPhone 8 as an example, you can get up to £183 for a working device or £98 for a completely broken device. Or if you have an iPhone 8, you could earn up to £116.
Want to know more? Check out our how to sell my phone guide
Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone
iPhone 12 brief review
The new iPhone 12 is at its core an incremental update on the iPhone 12. Other than the fact Apple has now joined the world of 5G and a clever new Magsafe feature for wireless charging, there aren't a whole load of unique new features.
However, Apple has significantly improved the camera, especially when it comes to low light shots and video. It has also introduced its A14 Bionic chip, the fastest processor in any of its phones.
Elsewhere, the design of the phone has been re-done. It has made the bezel smaller and squared off the sides (making it look rather iPhone 5-ish).
SIM-free iPhone 12 deals
Contracts aren't for everyone and if you have an existing SIM plan or are looking to scout out the best SIM only deals, getting a SIM-free iPhone 12 deal could be the best way to go.
Prices start at £799 for the 64GB model but go up to £840 for 128GB and £949 for the 256GB model. While that is more expensive than last year's iPhone 11, Apple is cramming 5G into that price.