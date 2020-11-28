The best Cyber Monday Lego deals: the best Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars sales

Cyber Monday is coming up fast, and we're seeing that the interest in Lego sets just isn't tailing off.

The Cyber Monday deals are bound to include loads of new toys and Lego deals, and we're keeping a close eye on what those might be. Some people would call checking out new Lego sets something of a difficult task, but hey - we're happy to do it.

The Cyber Monday Lego deals are likely to be plentiful as retailers look to push one of the perennially top Christmas gifts - and the suite of price cuts includes offers from the likes of Amazon, Kohl's and - intriguingly - the brand itself, as Lego looks to get in on the action.

We're seeing savings on everything frmo Lego Star Wars and Lego Technic classics to newer sets from Lego Friends and Lego Super Mario lines. These price cuts affect both super-expensive sets and affordable smaller builds, and we're regularly updating this round up to find them for you.

Below you'll find listed loads of Cyber Monday Lego deals from various retailers across the US and UK (If you're based elsewhere, scroll down, and you'll find some prices in your region).

These aren't a complete list of everything in the Cyber Monday Lego sales, as that would require listing literally thousands of offers - so we've scrutinized each deal to make sure it's worthy. We cut deals that weren't saving much money, or didn't equal previous discounts on the set, and of course we remove sold-out kits as soon as we see them go.

We've also made sure there are builds of various prices, so if you're looking for an affordable gift or expensive treat you're sorted.

One thing we didn't see on Black Friday was a Lego deal on is the Colosseum set, which is actually new and went on sale on Black Friday itself. A sale on that would be a bit early, though we're crossing our fingers it sees discounts later on because it looks fantastic despite its high price.

Cyber Monday Lego deals in the US

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals: $58 $30 at Walmart (save $28)

Walmart is knocking it out the park with Lego Classic sets, and this Bricks and Animals kit is a good example, with nearly 50% off. It has 1500 bricks with a guide on how to make your own cute little animal.



Lego Harry Potter Privet Drive: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon (save $14)

This iconic suburban British house from Harry Potter is actually on sale from a few retailers, but Amazon has it at its lowest price. You get loads of characters from the film as well as Hedwig, Dobby, and the infamous Ford Anglia, perfect for fans of the movies.

Lego Marvel Avengers Quinjet: $79.99 $49.99 at Walmart (save $29)

This vehicle from the popular Avengers films comes with superheroes like Thor and Black Widow, as well as various tools and gadgets. Earlier in the Black Friday sales it was at $55 but it's seen another price cut.

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: $119.99 $95.99 at Amazon (save $24)

If you want a Lego version of the nation's most symbolic... well, symbol, this Lego Architecture deal could be great for you, as it knocks 20% off the price. The set has 1685 pieces so it's no small build and it's one of the biggest members of Lego's Architecture range.

Lego Duplo Batman Batcave: $29.99 $24 at Amazon (save $5)

Know a young child who loves Batman, or - more realistically - a parent who loves Batman and wants their kid to love it too? Well $5 off this Duplo Batman set seems great for them, especially since it's one of the only US Duplo deals we're seeing. Robin looks kinda cute in it too.

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (save $12)

A discount on a popular Lego set is always worth knowing about, especially one that's $12 off. This classic sit-com setting, of the coffee shop from Friends, includes all the beloved characters (and Gunther too) and is a must-buy for fans of the show.

Lego Disney Frozen 2 Enchanted Treehouse: $49.99 $34.99 at Kohl's (save $15)

If you know someone who loves Frozen - which is statistically very, very likely - this set would make a great gift for them. And with a fair amount of money off, it's quite a tempting purchase ready for Christmas.

Lego Technic Porsche 911: $149.99 $119.99 at Walmart (save $30)

There's $30 off this Lego-fied version of the famous Porsche 911. At this low price you're getting the car for a steal, seeing as how it'd cost you nearly 700x the price to buy the non-Lego version.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box $59.99 $43.75 at Walmart (save $16)

This building set comes with nearly 800 pieces so it'd be perfect for someone of any ages who just loves to build. These kind of Classic sets let you indulge your imagination, and are particularly great for cross-generational building fun.



Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R: $69.99 $55.99 at Target (save $14)

This sleek-looking motorcycle is available 20% off at Target, great for motor enthusiasts. It also comes with a little clamp for the back wheel so you can keep it upright.



Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (save $10)

Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (save $10)

If those other deals are a little pricey for you, then this Chevy Corvette will be a better gift - we actually prefer it to the Porsche, maybe because of its vibrant and distinctive orange color.

Lego Creator Volkswagen T1 Camper Van: $119.99 $95.99 at Lego.com (save $26)

This Volkswagen T1 Camper Van is one of Lego's rarer sets, so seeing it on offer is pretty impressive. It's a nice decorative model that would look great on a shelf for fans of the iconic vehicle.

Lego Chess Set: $54.99 $43.79 at Lego.com (save $11)

After chocolate chess, Lego is probably the best way to play the classic strategy game. This set lets you build your own pieces and board, and doubles as a checkers board. We can only imagine the feeling of dismantling a piece you take.

Lego Star Wars Droid Commander: $199.99 $159.99 at Lego.com (save $40)

This Lego set lets you build Star Wars droids but also program them using an app. It's great for Star Wars fans as well as budding coders, or children looking to learn technical skills.

Lego Classic Basic Brick Set: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

If you want all the fun of a big box of assorted bricks, but don't want to shell out for one of the large boxes, this basic set still has 300 pieces. So it's great for creative and imaginative builds, just smaller ones.

Lego Star Wars Slave 1 20th Anniversary Edition: $119.99 $95.99 at Lego.com (save $24)

The classic Star Wars ship returns in Lego form with loads of beloved characters and a carry handle to hold or display it better with.

Lego Technic Getaway Truck: $19.99 $15.99 at Target (save $4)

While this getaway truck isn't necessarily based on an existing vehicle, it'll be great fun for kids recreating action. Just note, the Target description for this product is, at time of writing, describing the wrong product.

Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set: $99.99 $79.99 at Target (save $20)

Fans of Lego and space or astronauts will love this set, as it depicts a rocket launchpad with all its characters and features. This deal takes a fair amount off this asking price, so it's better priced as a great gift.

Lego Harry Potter Quidditch Match: $39.99 $23.99 at Target (save $16)

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will love this set, especially now it's in 'great-gift-price' territory. The set comes with a few minifigures including a teensie Harry and Hermione, and of course lots of Quidditch gear.

Lego Creator Fairground Carousel Set: $49.99 $34.99 at Kohl's (save $15)

This is a Lego Creator 3-in-1 set, so you can turn the Fairground Carousel into two different fairground attractions if you want. These sets are always fun for creative kids as the versatility gives freedom to play around with the constructs a bit.

Lego Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship: $69.99 $58.99 at Best Buy (save $11)

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow Set: $69.99 $48.99 at Kohl's (save $21)

A classic scene from the second Harry Potter movie, the Whomping Willow set depicts the moment an innocent Ford Anglia was bludgeoned by a sentient tree. The set contains the three heroes, Snape and more characters, and gets you a lot for your money.

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Hospital: $49.99 $39.99 at Target (save $10)

This Lego Friends set will be perfect as a gift to someone who already owns a few - those minifigures aren't going to heal themselves, after all! $10 off is a fair amount compared to some other Lego deals though there are other Lego Friends sets reduced.

Lego Minecraft The End Battle: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Lego and Minecraft always seemed like one of those crossovers that already existed, so many were surprised when such a crossover actually launched. There's $4 or 20% off this set which contains the Ender Dragon, the end boss of the game.

Lego Friends Funny Octopus Ride: $39.99 $23.99 at Target (save $16)

There are a few Lego Friends sets on sale for Cyber Monday, but this might be the cheapest. It's a funfair ride containing two figures, which actually moves thanks to some technical parts inside.

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Building Kit: $59.99 $47.99 at Target (save $12)

If you like to use Lego to decorate your home, and you're also a Star Wars fan, this is a must-buy. It enables you to build a replica Stormtrooper helmet, complete with a display plinth.



Lego Star Wars Black Ace Tie Interceptor: $49.99 $34.99 at Kohl's (save $15)

This Star Wars-inspired set comes with Poe Dameron, perhaps the coolest new character from the sequel trilogy, as well as BB-8, the cutest. If you know someone who likes the new films this will make a good gift, especially as it's more affordable than some other Star Wars sets on offer.

Lego Star Wars 501st Legion: $29.99 $23.99 at Target (save $6)

If you loved the aesthetic of the Clone Troopers from the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films, or are trying to amass a Lego minifigure army, consider this set. It comes with a walker, a speeder, soldiers and a couple of droids for them to use as target practice.

Lego Creator Monster Truck: $14.99 $8.99 at Best Buy (save $6)

Lego's Creator 3-in-1 sets are always cool, as they can be turned into one of three different builds, and you can re-create them whenever you feel like it. This set is for the Monster Truck version which turns into a few different types of car, and is great as stocking-filler or just a fun small set to fiddle with in your spare time.

Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress: $49.99 $40.99 at Best Buy (save $9)

This deal on Super Mario Lego doesn't cut a lot of money off, but this is a fairly new set, so any kind of sale is a surprise. This is an expansion set for Lego's Super Mario range, so you'll need the starter kit to use it.

Lego Star Wars Luke's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This tableau from the first Star Wars film takes place in the five minutes before Luke's story really starts. It contains Luke, C3PO and a Jawa, as well as a rocky outcrop. It's $6 or 20% off in an Amazon sale, perfect for fans of the original film.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan's Hut: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

Another set from the original Star Wars film (at exactly the same price, with the same discount and everything) is this scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi's hut. It contains that character as well as Luke, R2D2 and a Tusken Raider, and again would be great for big Star Wars fans.

Lego Star Wars Duel on Mustafar: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Love or hate the prequel trilogy, you've got to agree one of the more iconic scenes was the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan. This set lets you re-live that scene (and skew the outcome if you prefer), complete with a few moving parts.

Cyber Monday Lego deals in the UK

Lego Creator Townhouse: £39.99 £34.95 at Amazon (save £5)

This Lego Creator 3-in-1 set lets you build either a toy store, florist or 'cake shop' (clearly a cafe) with the same bricks. It contains 554 pieces, including two minifigures, and like all Creator 3-in-1 sets it's pretty good value for money compared to some other Lego kits. The set was available for £12 off early in the Cyber Monday sales, but Amazon reduced the discount for whatever reason.



Lego Technic Fast and Furious Dom's Dodge Charger: £89.99 £68.89 at Amazon (save £21)

This car based on Dom's Dodge Charger (played by Vin Diesel - the character, not the car) and as a Technic set it's more complicated than standard Lego. It has internals and a design accurate to the car from the movies (well, as accurate as a Lego version can be), designed for hardcore fans.

Lego Disney Princess Aurora's Forest Cottage: £34.99 £28.99 at Smyth's (save £6)

There's a decent saving on this Disney Princess-themed kit, inspired by Sleeping Beauty. The kit comes with Aurora and plenty of animals - as well as the villain Maleficent. This would be a great gift for anyone who likes Disney stories or princesses.

The Lego Movie 2 Pop-Up Party Bus: £79.99 £35.49 at Amazon (save £44.50)

You can save a hearty 56% on this Lego kit based on the second Lego Movie from Amazon - since most Lego deals are around 20% off, this is a big saving.

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

This massive Death Star set from the original trilogy comes with over 4,000 pieces, loads of minifigures, droids, vehicles and more. It's a great set that Lego no longer officially sells, so this deal might sell out fast - act quick if you want it!

Lego Creator Old Trafford: £249.99 £199.99 at John Lewis (save £50)

Man U really need to pick up this deal if you're a football fan. It's a perfect gift to a United supporter (or yourself), with almost 4,000 bricks and loads of details that fans of the stadium will be sure to pick up on. We're waiting out on a Lego Carrow Road though.

Lego Duplo Tower Crane: £114.99 £79.99 at Smyth's (save £35)

Duplo is designed for youngsters who aren't old enough yet for little Lego bricks. This set comes with loads of figures, structures and vehicles, making it perfect as a Christmas or late-year-birthday gift, with the price cut just making it more tempting.

View Deal

Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set: £89.99 £69.99 at Smyth's (save £23)

Fans of Lego and space or astronauts will love this set, as it depicts a rocket launchpad with all its characters and features. This deal takes a fair amount off this asking price, so it's better priced as a great gift.

Lego Creator Volkswagen T1 Camper Van: £84.99 £67.99 at Lego.com (save £17)

This Volkswagen T1 Camper Van is one of Lego's rarer sets, so seeing it on offer is pretty impressive. It's a nice decorative model that would look great on a shelf for fans of the iconic vehicle.



Lego Chess Set: £45.99 £36.79 at Lego.com (save £9)

After chocolate chess, Lego is probably the best way to play the classic strategy game. This set lets you build your own pieces and board, and doubles as a checkers board. We can only imagine the feeling of dismantling a piece you take.

Lego Art The Beatles: £114.99 £75.99 at Amazon (save £39)

This set lets you build a poster depicting one of the four Beatles members. You can re-arrange the bricks to change who's on show, if you want. This is a must-buy for fans of The Beatles, and its 34% price drop just makes it more tantalising.

Lego Art Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe: £114.99 £77.99 at Amazon (save £37)

Recreate the iconic work of pop-art legend Andy Warhol, particularly his Marilyn Monroe work. This set lets you build any one of the four iterations of the actress Warhol created, and it has the bricks so you can switch which version you depict when you want.

Lego City Passenger Train: £119.99 £95.99 at Lego.com (save £24)

This large Lego set moves once you feed it batteries, using a remote control. If you've got other Lego City sets this will be a cool way to bring the town to life.

Lego Friends Party Boat: £74.99 £59.99 at Lego.com (save £15)

This Lego Friends set will make you sad it's not summer - it comes with a big boat, inflatable rubber ring, jet ski and three figures. If you know a Lego Friends fan this would make a good gift thanks to the price cut.

Lego Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor: £54.99 £43.99 at Lego.com

Fans of Marvel will like this recreation of Iron Man's Hall of Armor from the third Iron Man film. It comes with loads of minifigures (many of them versions of the character's suit) but a few other gadgets too.

Lego Technic Rough Terrain Crane: £229.99 £183.99 at Lego.com (save £46)

This is the priciest Lego Technic set on offer as part of its Cyber Monday sales, though it's certainly not the most expensive out there. This kit comes with over 4,000 pieces and can be rebuilt into a Pile Driver if prefer.

Lego Star Wars Droid Commander: £179.99 £143.99 at Lego.com (save £36)

This Lego set lets you build Star Wars droids but also program them using an app. It's great for Star Wars fans as well as budding coders, or children looking to learn technical skills.



Lego Batman Mobile Bat Base: £79.99 £63.99 at Amazon (save £16)

Fans of Batman might like this playset, as it includes the titular character as well as Batgirl, Nightwing, Mr Freeze, Bronze Tiger and Man-Bat. The kit also comes with loads of gadgets, vehicles and more, so if you know someone who loves everything Batman, this could be a great set for them.

Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor Robotics Kit: £329.99 £246.99 at Amazon (save £83)

This is a pricey Lego kit but it comes with a big discount. Lego Mindstorms is for the technically-minded, and with this kit you're tasked with designing a robot and programming it to do basic functions. It's a great gift for prospective coders or smart kids if your budget stretches to it.

Lego BrickHeadz Reindeer, Elf and Elfie: £17.97 £10 at Asda (save £8)

Given Cyber Monday is when lots of Christmas gifts are bought, it makes sense we're seeing deals on Lego Christmas sets. This kit lets you make some blocky festive charicatures ready for the holiday season.

Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian: £349.99 £239.99 at Smyths (save £110)

This is a startlingly good deal from Smyths (which is matched by Amazon here), cutting over £100 off the price of this otherwise-expensive Lego set. It has nearly 4,000 pieces so it's a big build, and motorheads will love the attention to detail it presents.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron: £349.99 £239.99 at Smyths (save £110)

This is another Lego Technic sports car with a huge discount (and another one matched by Amazon here). This one is on the luxury blue Bugatti Chiron, and the set has 3,599 pieces including some moving parts. Do you buy this or the Lamborghini? Maybe both.



Lego Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser: £179.99 £149.99 at Smyth's (save £30)

This classic Star Wars ship from the opening moments of the first-ever film – it's the Rebel Blockade Runner carrying Princess Leia that's captured by the Empire – can be yours in Lego form. The set comes with Leia, C3PO, R2D2 and more, and has over 1,700 pieces.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £69.99 £61.95 at Amazon (save £8)

Are you jealous of The Mandalorian for getting to cradle The Child whenever you like? Well that could be you if you buy this set, although it's really designed as more of a decorative piece. It has just over 1,000 pieces, and is a great way to let visitors know that you love the newest Star Wars TV show.

Lego Technic Porsche 911: £139.99 £111.99 at Smyths (save £28)

There's nearly £30 off this Lego-fied version of the famous Porsche 911. At this low price you're getting the car for a steal, seeing as how it'd cost you nearly 700x the price to buy the non-Lego version.

Lego Creator Roller Coaster: £299.99 £254.99 at John Lewis (save £50)

This is a pretty massive set, though that price tag probably gave the fact away. It contains 11 minifigures, over 4,000 pieces, and comes with motorized aspects that take batteries. It's not for young children, because of the complexity of the build, but older Lego fans might love the challenge it presents.

Lego Star Wars D-O Droid: £64.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £15)

If you were a fan of this little droid which made an appearance in Rise of the Skywalker, this Cyber Monday deal makes the collectors' version of it a lot more affordable.

Lego Creator Fiat 500: £75 £63 at John Lewis (save £12)

If you like the look of - or have ever owned - a classic Fiat 500, why not celebrate your car taste with this Lego version of the model. This is a fair discount on a nice decorative Lego set that'll sit well on a shelf or table.

Lego Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay: £179.99 £152.99 at John Lewis (save £27)

Pirates are pretty cool, right? If you're a big fan of the whole aesthetic this set is perfect for you with a big pirate galleon, an island hideout and loads of minifigures. Sure, it's probably got the historical accuracy of Pirates of the Caribbean, but it's a fun set.

2 for £15 on select small Lego sets: £15 at Argos (various savings)

Argos is running a deal where you can pick up two smaller Lego sets for £15 - these sets include the Lego City Police Car, Lego Creator 3-in-1 Deep Sea Creators, Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers and more. The sets in this deal are clearly denoted. There's also 2 for £30 on medium-sized sets if you want that deal.

Lego Creator Crocodile Locomotive: £95 £76.49 at John Lewis (save £19)

Avid train fans might like this model of the vintage Crocodile Locomotive, which comes complete with an information panel and two minfigures. It has 1271 pieces and will make a great shelf-filler for any locomotorhead.

Lego Minecraft The Wool Farm: £35.99 £30.26 at Amazon

Honestly the fact that this is an entire kit about Minecraft sheep is reason enough to buy it. We've yet to meet a kid that isn't totally obsessed with the vacant stares of the bleating little beasties, and the Wool Farm set gives you a whole set of them to play with!

Lego Harry Potter Privet Drive: £64.99 £51 at Amazon (save £13)

This iconic suburban British house from Harry Potter is actually on sale from a few retailers, but Amazon has it at its lowest price. You get loads of characters from the film as well as Hedwig, Dobby, and the infamous Ford Anglia, perfect for fans of the movies.

Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port: £113 £95.99 at John Lewis (save £22)

The Lego City range consists of some of the funniest ranges for kids to enjoy, and this Rocket station will be sure to foster dreams of astronaut-dom for your little one. It comes with loads of minifigures, transports and more.

Lego Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5: £130 £110 at Amazon (save £20)

The newest James Bond entry may keep disappearing into the horizon, but fans of the franchise can keep themselves entertained in the mean time with this version of the classic car (that's not in as many of the movies as you remember it being). £20 off at John Lewis is a decent saving.

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: £64.99 £58.95 at Amazon (save £6)

We're listing this Lego deal not because it's a huge saving - £6 isn't huge - but because a discount on a popular Lego set is always worth knowing about. This classic sit-com setting, of the coffee shop from Friends, includes all the beloved characters (and Gunther too) and is a must-buy for fans of the show.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer: £640 £520 at John Lewis (save £120)

If you're a huge Star Wars fan this is a set for you - if your budget stretches to it. Still, that's a big discount, so if you've figured you deserve a treat after this curious year, you might as well treat yourself to this massive Star Destroyer.

Lego Creator Pirate Ship: £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon (save £18)

This set was already reduced, but Amazon has knocked another £8 off the price. Lego's 3-in-1 Creator sets tend to be small affairs but this Pirate Ship kit is much bigger. You can turn it into a piratey inn or skull cove if you don't want the ship, and it comes with a few minifigures too that harken back to the good old days of non-franchise Lego sets.

Lego Architecture Dubai: £54.99 £36.29 at Amazon (save £6)

Is this one Dubai? We mainly listed this deal so we could make that pun, but you don't always see deals on Lego's Architecture range, so £5 off isn't bad. If you want some from this line but don't have much of a connection with Dubai, we could see other city's versions discounted over Cyber Monday too.

