This popular WordPress security plugin has a worrying flaw which exposed user data

WordPress plugin flaw let low-privileged users access sensitive server files and credentials

CVE-2025-11705 affects plugin versions 4.23.81 and earlier; patch released October 15

About 50,000 sites remain vulnerable; admins urged to update immediately

A popular WordPress plugin with more than 100,000 active installations carried a bug that allowed threat actors to read any file on the server - including people’s emails and in some cases, passwords, too.

Security researchers at Wordfence reported a vulnerability in the Anti-Malware Security and Brute-Force Firewall plugin for WordPress. As the name suggests, this plugin allows site owners to scan for malware, protect their sites against brute-force attacks, defend against known flaws, and more.

However, the plugin was missing capability checks in one of its functions, which allowed low-privileged users to read arbitrary files on the server, including sensitive files such as wp-config.php that stores different credentials.

Patch available

In theory, malicious actors could this way obtain people’s email addresses, hashed or plaintext passwords (depending on what’s stored), and other private data.

The bug is now tracked as CVE-2025-11705 and has a severity score of 6.8/10 (medium) - a relatively low severity score, since attackers need to be authenticated in order to abuse it, but sites with any kind of membership or subscription, running the Anti-Malware Security and Brute-Force Firewall plugin, are considered vulnerable.

Versions 4.23.81 and earlier of the plugin are affected, it was said.

The researchers reported their findings to the vendor on October 14, and a patch was issued a day later, on October 15. Version 2.23.83 addresses the bug by adding a proper user capability check via a new function. Since the release of the patch, roughly half of the users (around 50,000) installed it, meaning there are still around 50,000 vulnerable websites.

At press time, there was no word of exploitation in the wild, but vulnerabilities like this one often get exploited months after the patch. Therefore, website admins are recommended to apply the fix as soon as possible.

