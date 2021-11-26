Currys Black Friday deals 2021: save on today's Black Fri-Yay offers

Happy Black Fri-Yay! May the odds be ever in your favour... Currys has ditched its Black Tag event branding for Black Friday 2021. This year it's all about Currys Black Friday deals with plenty of incredible limited time only offers, discount codes, and bundle savings to be had.

We've already spotted plenty of deals, with more of our recommended picks incoming throughout the day and well into the weekend-long sale. Get big discounts on popular brands like Samsung, Apple, Nintendo, Shark, and more.

Whether you want to shop instore or online, browse the best Currys Black Friday deals below and secure your goods ahead of the Christmas rush with the option to Click and Collect.

Known for its excellent selection of savings on mainstream gadgets and across electronics and appliances, today's Currys Black Friday deals will be filled with plenty best-selling products, with offer-types including limited time offers, bundled savings, and discount codes.

We're expecting the Currys Black Friday deals to continue well into the weekend and into early next week, so don't hesitate to bookmark and revisit if you're interested in more recommendations. Scroll for the best Currys Black Friday deals, and scroll from highlights in a number of categories.

Best Currys Black Friday deals

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £449 at Currys

Save £150 - Awarded 5/5 stars by TechRadar, get this whopping discount on the cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson, boasting six accessories and a 60 minute running time. You could even have it today with Currys Click and Collect.

Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: £79.99 Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: £79.99 £29 at Currys

Save £50.99 – At just £29 there are very few other coffee makers available that are as cheap and straightforward as this Tassimo by Bosch machine. Simply fill with water, slip in a disc and wait for your chosen drink to brew. The £50 saving applies to all colour variations so you can find the right one to suit your kitchen style.

Google Nest Mini: £49 Google Nest Mini: £49 £18 at Currys

Save £31 – Google's rival to the Echo Dot is now just £18 at Currys. The basic smart speaker does everything you'd expect: from playing music to answering even your most inane questions. You can even use it to control other devices around the home such as lights, thermostats and TVs.

Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): £749 Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): £749 £699 at Currys

Save £50 - It's not a huge price cut, but this discount from Currys is the cheapest price around for the iPad Pro 11 with 128GB of storage. This tablet should offer you around a 10 hour battery life, and we particularly liked the amount of power the M1 chipset.

256GB: £849 £799 at Currys

512GB: £1,049 £999 at Currys



Hisense A7G 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: £749 Hisense A7G 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: £749 £498 at Currys

Save £251 - Hisense is a brand name that doesn't quite carry the same prestige as Sony or LG but don't let that put you off this exceptionally well priced A7G-Series TV. It's one of the cheapest QLED displays we've ever seen and you'll get a great picture for the money here - a fact attested to by the very high customer review scores.

65-inch LG C1 OLED: £2299 65-inch LG C1 OLED: £2299 £1699 at Currys

Save £600 – Here's yet another chance to get the best price we've ever seen on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED. TVs of this size with similar capabilities are usually much close to £2000, so that shows just how much you're saving here. This premium set features high in our list of best TVs you can buy, especially for those looking to experience 4K gaming at 120Hz on the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £429 HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £429 £329 at Currys

Save £100 - Good, cheap, reliable laptops are sometimes hard to find - especially at this price point. Luckily, the Currys Black Friday sale has yielded a £100 price cut on this 14-inch Pavilion to give a great low-cost option. Having a 128GB SSD in particular is fantastic at this price, and its Intel Pentium processor and 4GB of RAM are enough to get the job done if you're after the basics only.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £949 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £949 £899 at Currys

Save £50 - This might not seem like the biggest saving in the world on the latest MacBook Air but it's only £25 off the lowest price we've ever seen. It's easy to recommend these stunning ultrabooks too. Not only do they look great (as always with Apple products), but the latest M1 chip gives it a ton of power - something MacBook Airs haven't always been known for.

JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds: £169 JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds: £169 £99 at Currys

Save £70 – If you're looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds from the likes of Sony, Bose and Apple then the JBL Live Pro+ are worth considering with this £70 discount. These are sweat & water-resistant if you want to use them in the gym and sport a battery life of up to 7 hours (or 28 hours with the case).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): £269 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): £269 £219 at Currys

Save £50 - The Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest flagship wearable from Samsung and a great buy if you're looking to pair up your Android device with a powerful smartwatch that doesn't break the bank. This price is also the cheapest we've ever seen on this 2021 device, so it's absolutely a fantastic buy.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599 Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599 £399 at Currys

Save £200 – This latest discount brings the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro back down to its lowest ever price. This premium smartwatch is thermal, shock and water-resistant with a battery life of up to 14 days. As well as fitness tracking, it can be paired with your smartphone to display notifications, used for contactless payments and store up to 2000 songs.

Currys Black Friday TV deals

43-inch Roku Smart 4K TV: £349 TCL 43-inch Roku Smart 4K TV: £349 £269 at Currys

Save £80.99 – As far as budget TVs go the TCL range is often one of the most affordable without compromising on quality – and a 4K TV with HDR tech for under £300 is a great price. It also comes with Roku TV built-in so you have access to all the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ right away.

JVC LT Series 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV: £599 JVC LT Series 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV: £599 £499.99 at Currys

Save £100 - If you're looking for that big-screen TV but don't want to break the bank, check out this 65-inch JVC. It's not the most advanced TV in the world, but it does have Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Fire TV built-in for good measure. For simply streaming, it's perfect, although gamers will probably want something with a faster refresh rate.

32-inch JVC LED TV: £249.99 32-inch JVC LED TV: £249.99 £179 at Currys

Save £70.99 – If you're just looking for a super-cheap and small TV then this 32-inch JVC from Currys is about as far as you want to go. At less than £200, it's an inexpensive option that'll give you access to streaming apps while also working with Alexa and Google.

Sony Bravia X85JU 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,099 Sony Bravia X85JU 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,099 £779 at Currys

Save £220 - You can score a £200 price cut on Sony's Bravia 65-inch 4K TV at Currys' latest sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for this 2021 set that features Sony's powerful X1 processor and Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting smart capabilities with the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.

Sony Bravia A84J 65-inch Smart 4K UHD OLED TV: £2,199 Sony Bravia A84J 65-inch Smart 4K UHD OLED TV: £2,199 £1,799 at Currys

Save £400 - Following a £500 discount earlier this month, Sony's brilliant Bravia XR OLED TV is now an extra £400 off at Currys. That's the lowest price yet for the Sony set that features a 65-inch OLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and offers voice-control with the Google Assistant.

Currys Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: £199 Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: £199 £129 at Currys

Save £70 – A highlight of the Currys Black Friday deals, this is the cheapest laptop worth spending your money on. Anything less and you may end up with a sluggish and poor quality device. This laptop has an 11.6-inch screen, Intel processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, plus a battery life of 10 hours for just £129. It's ideal for basic office jobs at home or schoolwork on the go.

Currys Black Friday tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4-inch 128GB: £799 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4-inch 128GB: £799 £679 at Currys

Save £120 - Get a big chunk off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which sits as #3 in our line-up of the best tablet in 2021. We loved it for stunning OLED display. It rivals the iPad Pro and is top of the list in terms of Android models.

Currys Black Friday headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £249 Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £249 £199 at Currys

Save £50 - The best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now, Currys has matched the likes of Amazon and John Lewis in this Currys Black Friday deal. While no cheaper than these providers, if you've got a local Currys branch, you can opt for Click and Collect and have your new earbuds today!

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £169 Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £169 £115 at Currys

Save £54 - Continuing to fall in price since the release of their successor, if you're looking for a cheaper version of our favourite true wireless earbuds to recommend, the WF-1000XM3 still sit at #2 as some of the top noise-cancelling true wireless, and they're now just over £100.

JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £99.99 JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £99.99 £49 at Currys

Save £50.99 - A great option if you're after the best over-ear headphones on the cheap, there's now 50% off these JBL headphones in this Currys Black Friday deal.

Currys Black Friday mobile phone deals

Oppo Reno 4 128GB: £299.99 Oppo Reno 4 128GB: £299.99 £219.99

Save £80 - The Oppo Reno 4 is a solid smartphone choice for anyone who wants something a touch more powerful than a cheap phone but doesn't want to spend a lot. This £80 discount is one of the best price cuts we've ever seen for the Oppo Reno 4, and it's likely to be the cheapest price for some time.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro 256GB: £649.99 Motorola Edge 20 Pro 256GB: £649.99 £549.99

Save £100 - The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the company's top-end handset for 2021, and we cited its screen and the battery as two of the main highlights. This phone won't be for everyone, but the £100 discount makes it even more attractive than before.

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: £949 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: £949 £899

Save £50 - If you want one of last year's top smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro is discounted at Currys right now. This is a lot to spend in one go, so you may want one of the best iPhone Black Friday deals instead, but a £50 discount may be enough for you. Note - only the 256GB and up storage sizes are in stock at the moment.

Currys Black Friday wearable deals

Apple Watch SE Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 £249 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all Apple Watch SE colours on sale in today's Currys Black Friday wearable deals. This one's a match for the lowest price we've seen on this cheaper new device, so it's a great option if you're looking for a modern Apple Watch that can tick all the boxes but still come in at a reasonable cost.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599 £389 at Currys

Save £210 – The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is down to its lowest ever price once again. As well as fitness tracking, it can be paired with your smartphone to display notifications, used for contactless payments and store up to 2000 songs. This premium smartwatch is thermal, shock and water-resistant with a battery life of up to 14 days.

Currys Black Friday coffee machine deals

3. Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: £79.99 3. Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: £79.99 £29 at Currys

Save £50.99 – This is the best cheap coffee machine deal in the UK right now. The Tassimo by Bosch machine is pod-based and works with over 80 types of coffee and hot drinks pods. It's easy to use - you just press a button - and it's popular, with an average score of 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 user reviews on the Currys' website. The £50 saving applies to all four colour variations.

Currys Black Friday smart home deals

Google Nest Hub: £89.99 Google Nest Hub: £89.99 £54.99 at Currys

Save £30 – You can now get over a third off the price of a Google Nest Hub in the Black Friday deals at Currys. It matched fairly evenly with Amazon's Echo Show 8 in our testing, with the only major difference being the lack of a camera on the Google model. If you don't need to make video calls and would prefer some extra sleep tracking features then the Nest Hub is the better choice – and it's currently £5 less than its closest rival.

Google Nest Mini: £49 Google Nest Mini: £49 £18 at Currys

Save £31 – Google's rival to the Echo Dot is now just £18 at Currys. The basic smart speaker does everything you'd expect: from playing music to answering even your most inane questions. You can even use it to control other devices around the home such as lights, thermostats and TVs.

Currys Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum: £399 Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum: £399 £249 at Currys

Save £150 - One of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, save a hefty £150 on its price tag and benefit from its 60 minute running time, lightweight 4kg design, as well as its versatile 'Flexology' design for reaching just about anywhere.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - Easy to use with powerful suction, the Dyson Cyclone V10 is a 4.5/5 star cordless vacuum cleaner, and the Animal variant comes with features ideal for pet owners looking to clear pet hair from their home.

Currys Black Friday gaming deals

SteelSeries Arctis Prime SteelSeries Arctis Prime 7.1 Gaming Headset: £99.99 £79.99 at Currys

Save £20 – Here's a £20 saving on a high-end gaming headset from SteelSeries. The 7.1 surround sound will fully immerse you in your gaming experiences and the lightweight design means you can play for longer without getting uncomfortable.

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription: £49.99 PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription: £49.99 £33.32 at Currys

Save £16.67 - Not quite as cheap as Amazon's £32.99 price tag, but if you'd prefer to shop elsewhere for whatever reason, there isn't really much in it at all in this Currys Black Friday deal on the PlayStation Plus Pass.

Currys Black Friday FAQ

When will the Currys Black Friday deals arrive? It's Black Friday. Or, in the words of Currys, it's Black Fri-Yay! The day is here and the Currys Black Friday deals have dropped with all purchases covered by the retailers price promise. We should see two types of offers from now on. There will be an ongoing sale, but also a number of flash offers with a more limited time scale. The former encompasses most popular products, giving consumers plenty of chance to get a hold of desirable items with a hefty price cut. Currys is also known for its discount codes for those extra savings and multi-buy offers, as well as a means to snatch up completely free delivery. So keep an eye out for bundle deals and more when browsing all Currys' Black Friday deals.

Can I browse Currys Black Friday deals instore? Cast your mind back to November 2020 and you actually wouldn't have been able to go into your local Currys branch to check out its Black Friday deals, with the UK in the middle of its second lockdown. However, with restrictions almost entirely eased across the UK, Black Friday will be comparably more normal. That said, many are still likely to opt for shopping from the comfort of their home rather than stepping foot on the high street. Still, it's worth noting this year you can enjoy the best of both. What's more, it means you can benefit from the flexibility of ordering online and opting for Currys' Click and Collect delivery option, which is not only free but could mean getting your new items that much earlier. Of course, the Currys website will be the place to see the Currys Black Friday deals in full and benefit from the sheer volume of goods discounted in the Black Tag event.

What Currys Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2021? As mentioned, we're likely to see a mix of long-running deals in the Black Tag event, as well as flash, limited-time-only offers, as well as bundles and discount codes included in Currys' offering of Black Friday savings. But what products do we expect to see? Based on previous years, there's sure to be a mix of the current best electronics, across laptops, TVs, headphones, tablets, smart home gadgets, and so much more. No matter whether you sit on LG's OLED TVs side or Samsung QLED offering, there will be big savings on TVs across both manufacturer and sizes, including deals on some of the latest TV models. Last year saw the new Samsung Q60 QLED TV receive a tempting £100 price drop, while Panasonic, Sony and JVC TVs also saw impressive savings. If you're looking to upgrade your appliances, Currys will have you covered across coffee machines and white good appliances, too, as well as MacBooks, iPads, Amazon Fire Sticks, Bluetooth speakers, and more.