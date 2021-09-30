Black Friday Instant Pot deals 2021: everything we expect to see

Instant Pot multi-cookers are an essential kitchen appliance featuring in many US households and we’ve seen them become increasingly popular across the globe in recent times. While Instant Pots tend to be reduced throughout the year, we expect to see some of the biggest price reductions saved for Black Friday. So, if you’re looking to buy a new top-of-the-range multi-cooker you’ll want to wait for the Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Black Friday 2021 officially starts on November 26, but in the meantime here’s everything you need to know about current Instant Pot deals, plus our predictions for Black Friday Instant pot discounts and retailers in both the US and UK.

If you’re not familiar, Instant Pot is the brand associated with the popular pressure cookers, but you’ll find a range of different kitchen appliances such as slow cookers and air fryers available also. Instant Pot competes with other popular household names like Ninja and Crock Pot - more brands that feature fantastic programmable cookers.

Instant Pots get hotter and hotter

During Black Friday last year, we saw a massive increase in consumer spending with over $9 billion spent on that day alone, compared to $7.4 billion in the previous year. According to Adobe Analytics, the demand for appliances over the Holiday period saw a 202% increase compared to the previous year.

Instant Pot appliances have been around for a while now, but interest in them continues to grow. The brand has seen millions of sales on Amazon, and in 2019, 21% of American households had an Instant Pot (I nstapot Life ). Whether it’s the need for speed cooking or the growing intrigue into different cooking methods, their top-rated appliances have found a way into the homes of many across the US and UK.

Following the air-fryer hype in the last year thanks to social media, the new Instant Pot Duo Crisp was released. As Instant Pot continues to meet consumer demands with their updated, multi-function appliances, we hope to see some great deals on both new and old Instant Pot products this Black Friday.

And, don’t forget that you can find Instant Pot deals throughout the year. If you’re looking for a new multi-cooker today you can find out the best Instant Pot discounts by scrolling down the page.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals start in 2021? You'll probably find the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals on November 26, which is the day Black Friday falls on in 2021. We expect to see some of the lowest prices for Instant Pots on that day specifically. However, it’s also likely you’ll find some great discounts on Instant Pots before Black Friday. Home Depot and Lowe’s, two excellent retailers for Instant Pot discounts, usually start their Holiday sales events early - sometimes up to a week in advance. We’d definitely expect Instant Pot deals to be included with both retailer’s larger holiday sales events. Instant Pot has many types of pressure cookers with different specifications and we do often see price cuts throughout the year. For example, the Instant Pot Duo Nova and Instant Duo Plus have dropped in price multiple times in the past year. However, for the lowest price possible, it’s probably worth waiting for this year’s Instant Pot Black Friday deals. If you’re in the UK you may find that you are more limited when it comes to retailers that stock all of the numerous Instant Pot appliances. However, you can expect to see some big price drops on Black Friday at Amazon.

What Black Friday Instant Pot deals do we expect to see in 2021?

We can definitely expect to see some crowd-favorite Instant Pot appliances with discounts this Black Friday. Some of these include the signature Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, which is a great versatile cooker that functions both as a pressure cooker and slow cooker. This best-seller has seen some price cuts throughout the year, with the best offers generally falling on Amazon Prime and Black Friday - the two biggest sales events of the year.

Other best-sellers from the Instant Pot Duo range include the old-time favorite, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus, which was reduced to just $69.95 at Amazon over Black Friday last year. This was the lowest we have ever seen this must-have appliance drop to, and this $70 saving makes it worth waiting for the best offers at this year's sale event.

Today's best Instant Pot deals

If you can’t wait to kit out your kitchen with a new Instant Pot, you can still find some discounts on the popular pressure cookers before Black Friday.

Below you’ll see today’s best prices on a range of our top-rated Instant Pot appliances. We also recommend you take a look at our guide for the best Instant Pot , which is perfect if you can’t decide which appliance is right for you.

Last year’s best Black Friday Instant Pot deals

In previous Black Friday events, we’ve seen Instant Pots with 30-50% discounts so it’s definitely a great opportunity to bag the appliance for a cheaper price. Last year, Amazon and Walmart featured great deals on the Instant Pot Duo range with both the Duo Nova and Duo Evo Plus having at least a $50 saving.

As the Instant Pot brand remains most popular in the US, you are likely to find greater price reductions from US retailers. However, in the UK last year, Amazon, John Lewis, and Robert Dyas had some price cuts on the most popular Instant Pot appliances. John Lewis had a £30 saving on the new Duo Crisp Air Fryer, as the price dropped from £179.99 to just £149.99. Amazon also cut the price of the best-selling Duo 7-in-1 which retailed for just £59 instead of £84.99.

As the brand continues to expand its products, we expect to see more of last year's deals returning to retailer shelves (hopefully with even bigger discounts this year), plus a few new additions.

Here you’ll find a roundup of last year's Black Friday Instant Pot deals so that you can see what was on offer. We’ve kept the prices and product recommendations so that you can get a good idea of which Instant Pot appliances and retailers we expect to see featured this Black Friday.

Last year's Black Friday Instant Pot deals: US

Instant Pot - Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1: $119.99 , now $69.99 at Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pot Duo Nova is the updated model of the Duo. This means it includes an easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins. This model also comes with seven built-in cooking programs to experiment with.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8qt Multi-cooker: $139.99 , now $89.99 @ Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pots are getting some serious Black Friday treatment this year, which is why now is the best time to buy one. Take this Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus multi-cooker, it's been reduced by $50 and it comes with a host of cooking options to choose from. There are 48 customizable programs for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more, there's even a setting to make delicious desserts, what more could you want?

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.00 , now $79.00 @ Walmart Save $70 - Instant Pots are rarely on offer this much, which is why this is such a good deal. You can save $70 on this excellent cooker which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs to choose from, these options make it fun and easy for anyone — from novice to chef — to prepare great meals with little hassle.

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1: was $99.95 now $79.00 @ Walmart Same as the Amazon offer above, but from Walmart if that's your preferred store of choice! This nifty Instant Pot cooker is currently reduced at Walmart for a steal at $79. It brings with it seven features, which are: a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yoghurt maker and warmer. It also comes with excellent versatility, let you choose from 14 built-in programs including soup, stew, bean/chilli, chicken and much more. The whole appliance has a fully sealed environment which traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food, letting you make the most delicious meal you can.

Instant Pot Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.99 @ Best Buy Save yourself $40 on this excellent, top of the line Instant Pot air fryer at Best Buy. While the discounted price admittedly isn't much at $89.99 you're still getting a brilliant little cooker which can be easily stored away. It comes with the following functions: 6-Quart which can accommodate many foods for a variety of cooking, a sleek look with a nice black finish and four built-in cooking programs allowing you to air fry, roast, bake and re-heat. Throw in the fact that this fryer doesn't frequently go on offer, you'll be mad to miss out.

Last year's Black Friday Instant Pot deals: UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Save £25 - This is the best-selling Instant Pot model and it's had a price cut from £84 all the way down to £59. That's a saving of £25 on the 7-in-1 Duo, this one is just a pressure cooker (other models team this up with a slow cooker), but comes with a promise it'll cook your food 70 per cent faster, a range of one-touch cooking programs and a bunch of safety features.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 30 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: £89.99 , now £69.99 @ Robert Dyas Save £20 - Another excellent saving on a nifty little Instant Pot. This one is focused one being a jack of all trades pressure cooker, able to accommodate 13 different cooking modes for any of your culinary desires. There's broth cooking, rice, slow cooking and a setting for making yoghurts, more than enough to throw in some variety to your cookbook.

Instant Pot 60 DUO: £99.99 now £89.99 @ Amazon Save £10 - Grab yourself an Instant Pot 60 cooker at a reduce price of £10. This is something of a cheaper alternative to the other listings and even though £10 isn't much off of one of these products, any saving is a good one! The Instant Pot 60 isn't the latest arrival, which you can find below, but it's still an excellent kitchen essential.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: just £149.99 @ John Lewis

One of the most versatile Instant Pots out there, the Duo Crisp and Air Fryer not only takes care of your slow cooking and pressure cooking needs, but can also add a tasty crispy finish to dishes. Save £30 here. Remember also that if you purchase through John Lewis, you get access to its incredible guarantee and customer support. Also available at the same £149.99 price from Amazon.View Deal