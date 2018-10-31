5 great items we want Argos to discount this Black Friday

Black Friday 2018 is nearly upon us, and in order to bag yourself the best Argos deals, you should have some idea of what you want to buy ahead of November 23.

This year, we're expecting Argos to make some huge discounts to its technology range, but so far we don't know exactly which products will be reduced. We can, however, make an educated guess based on last year's sales – and it looks like smart speakers, headphones, TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles will feature heavily this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

One of the best ways you can prepare for Black Friday is by creating a wishlist – either on your own or through a retailer's website. That way, you won't be panicking over what to buy on, let's face it, a day that can already feel overwhelming.

To get you started, read on for all the things we'll be adding to our Argos Black Friday wishlist ahead of the big day.

Our Argos wishlist for Black Friday 2018

1. LG 65 Inch OLED Smart Ultra HD TV £2299 is a significant amount of money to drop on a television – even an OLED TV – so we're hoping Argos will reduce the price of this 4K 65-inch set from LG. With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos sound, and loads of smart features, this looks like a great choice for anyone wanting to bring the cinematic experience to the home.

2. Google Home Max The Google Home Max is one of our favorite smart speakers, which is why we're hoping Argos will reduce the price for Black Friday 2018. With fantastic audio quality and a minimalist design, this is a great speaker for style-conscious audiophiles.

3. PS4 500GB Console with Red Dead Redemption2 Black Friday is a great time to get your hands on a new console for a low price, and to get the best value you should be looking for bundles (this is when a game comes included in the box). We spied this Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle on the Argos website, and we're crossing our fingers that it will be reduced on Black Friday.

4. Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) As Microsoft has just announced the new Surface Pro 6, we're hopeful that Argos will provide a decent discount on 2017's Surface Pro. With a great battery life, stunning screen, and the flexibility to use it as a laptop or tablet, the Surface Pro (2017) is great for people who need to work on the move.

5. Sennheiser HD around-ear wireless headphones Designed for listening on the go, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC has great noise cancellation, a 20-hour battery life, and boast a flexible, travel-friendly design. Although these headphones are on the lower end of the price scale for noise cancelling wireless headphones, it would be great to see a discount from Argos this Black Friday.

