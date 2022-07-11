The best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day is here (in some parts of the world), which means Prime Day AirPods deals are live – not just from Amazon, but from other retailers looking to jump on the deals bandwagon. In among this year's Prime Day deals are chances to grab some great savings on all current AirPods models.

Our Prime Day AirPods deals guide will bring you all the top offers and latest discounts in the US and UK just below, including the popular AirPods 3, the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the older (and cheaper) AirPods 2nd Gen, and even the mighty AirPods Max.

Prime Day itself lasts for 48 hours, until the end of Wednesday July 13 – though it's possible that deals from other retailers will continue after that date. But anything on Amazon itself is likely to end then – assuming it doesn't sell out beforehand.

Just remember to pick up your Amazon Prime 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) if you're not already signed up - you may need it for the best offers today. And if none of these AirPods deals tickle, you can also check out our picks of the best Prime Day headphones deals from other manufacturers, because there's a wealth of fantastic wireless earbuds available.

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro was £239, now £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen was £109, now £99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): was £169, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was £549, now £443 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $106 - This is a decent price for Apple's awesome-sounding over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. In the past, we've seen them for as low as £399, but rarely – they've also been around £429 on occasion. If you want a pair today, this is the best price we've seen, and we think they're worth it at this price still – they sound incredible.



Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals in the US

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: was $249, now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79 - To get Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds for the best price this Prime Day, Amazon is your best port of call. This isn't quite the lowest they've ever been – they dropped to $159 last Black Friday – but it's as cheap as they've ever been otherwise. A great deal.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): was $179, now $164.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - These aren't much of a deal, but this price at Walmart is the best we've found so far over Prime Day for the latest AirPods. Compared to the cheapest version, they give you better audio quality, Spatial Audio and more battery life.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $499, now $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Apple's most elite and expensive headphones are at their lowest price today at Best Buy. $449 is a really good price for some of the most astounding-sounding wireless headphones ever, and the noise cancellation is excellent. They've been as low as $429 in the past on a couple of occasions, but they rarely dip lower than this price.



Which AirPods Prime Day deal is best for me?

Not sure whether to buy the AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods (3rd Gen), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max? Here are the key differences between the Apple headphones.

The AirPods (2nd Gen) and AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) are true wireless earbuds that sit just outside your ear canal, and don't provide active noise cancellation. AirPods Pro are also true wireless earbuds, but feature an in-ear fit and ANC.

The AirPods (2nd Gen) are the cheapest, and feature the most basic sound quality, no Spatial Audio support for head-tracked 3D sound, and no wireless charging. The AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) add better sound, Spatial Audio, longer battery life, wireless charging and a new design with shorter 'sticks'.

These all feature support for 'Hey Siri' voice control, instant switching between Apple devices, and audio sharing to other AirPods. With them all, you basically get good > better > best sound quality – AirPods 2 are the cheapest, AirPods 3 sound notably better and have more features, and AirPods Pro sound better again, with even more features.

AirPods Max are over-ear wireless headphones, and are the best-sound and most expensive – by a long way, in both cases. They're among the best-sounding headphones we've ever tested, they're easy to use, and their noise cancellation can easily stand up to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. However, their high price, limitations for Android users, and lack of 3.5mm audio port means we'd only recommend them to iOS users with a lot of money to spare – and no interest in Hi-Res Audio.

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day AirPods deals?

To make the most of Amazon's own official Prime Day AirPods deals you will need an Amazon Prime subscription… but not all discounts are counted as being part of Prime Day, so it won't be essential in all cases. Thankfully, you'll find free trial offers popping up during the event, so you can still take part without spending on a membership.

However, last year we saw Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals exploding at other retailers as well, with price matching or even better deals in some places. We'll keep updating with more great deals as we find them!