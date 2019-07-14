Early Amazon Prime Day deal gets you an Echo Show (2nd Gen) for just £159.99

There are a lot of great deals likely to be revealed for Amazon Prime Day, but some of the best are, unsurprisingly, Amazon's own products on sale right now. Today you can get your hands on the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) for £159.99.

Amazon's Echo with a screen usually costs £219.99, which means this is a big saving of £60 – the perfect excuse if you've had your eye on a Show for some time now.

An Echo with a screen

Amazon's Echo range has been hugely popular, but the Show is a bit different. That's because it has a big screen and that isn't going to appeal to everyone.

However, if you like video calling, web browsing, watching videos, following how-tos or recipes or anything else that involves a screen, then it could make a huge difference to your home.

The 2nd Gen Show is also an evolving product, and we fully expect its services and Skills to improve over time too.

If you had your eye on another Echo product, be sure to keep checking TechRadar in the coming days for more discounts and bargains.